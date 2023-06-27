New Mass. tourism billboards in Florida, Texas celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community: ‘Massachusetts For Us All’

The billboards are a part of a new campaign launched by the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism “promoting Massachusetts as a welcoming and safe place for all,” according to a press release. The advertisements are positioned on highway billboards across New England, Florida, Texas, and New York, celebrating the “diverse and inclusive nature of the state.”

Billboards featuring LGBTQIA+ couples and the words “Massachusetts For Us All” are popping up all across Florida and Texas, said Governor Maura Healey on Twitter, adding, “Happy Pride everyone.”

“At a time when other states are misguidedly restricting LGBTQIA+ rights, we are proud to send the message that Massachusetts is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for all. The ‘Massachusetts For Us All’ campaign sends a clear message that Massachusetts stands for freedom and civil rights,” Healey said in the press release. “To anyone considering where they want to live, raise a family, visit or build a business — we want you to join us here in Massachusetts.”

Florida and Texas are among states that have introduced a wave of anti-LGBTQIA+ laws recently in the midst of what the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign calls a state of emergency for the community. Florida, for example, has prohibited educators from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity from Pre-K through eighth grade.

Sarah Stanton, undersecretary of economic strategies who worked on the campaign, said that one of the economic selling points about Massachusetts is its commitment to protecting LGBTQIA+ rights and reproductive freedom, so the tourism office wanted to promote the state through its diversity and inclusivity of all communities.

The campaign coincides with Pride Month, as well as the governor’s address to the Irish Senate Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland.

There are 20 billboards running for eight weeks across the Northeast, six in Texas running for four weeks, and six in Florida running for four weeks, according to Meggie Quackenbush, director of communications at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Economic Development.

“Florida, much like many states in the country, as well as Texas, has a thriving economy that doesn’t necessarily share the same values that Massachusetts has,” Stanton said. “We wanted to make sure that we were promoting our values as part of an economic selling point for Massachusetts, keeping up our constant goal of increasing our competitiveness, and also being unwavering in our commitments to LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive freedom.”

Stanton said that the Massachusetts Office of Tourism and Travel hopes to continue creating campaigns that showcase the state’s diversity and inclusivity of all communities.

“We’re really hoping to continue to have campaigns that are inclusive of this nature, but also just really remind folks that we’re here, we’re safe,” Stanton said. “We want people to come here and build a life.”

She added that she hopes the campaign sends the message that Massachusetts can be a save haven for those living elsewhere who don’t feel supported, welcome, or don’t feel at home where they are currently living.

“Massachusetts is a great state, and has an incredible education system, we have this really booming health care system, we’ve got so much to offer here,” Stanton said. “But at the very base of it, we’re a place where you can love who you want to love.”

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.