Healey, in address to Irish leaders, says ‘threads of the same fabric’ bind Massachusetts and Ireland

Healey, the first openly gay governor in Massachusetts history and one of the United States’ first openly lesbian governors, told members of the Irish Senate that the “cause of human rights is woven through our shared history, and draws us closer today.”

In her livestreamed speech to the Seanad Éireann, Healey said that Massachusetts and Ireland are bound by a number of ties, many of which were created almost 60 years ago to the day when another Massachusetts Democrat — President John F. Kennedy — embarked on a state visit to Ireland.

Underscoring their shared values, Governor Maura Healey addressed Irish lawmakers Tuesday in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the country decriminalizing homosexuality, saying at a time when rights and freedoms are under attack, Massachusetts and Ireland “must stand together now.”

“We share the belief that in this moment we must move forward together,” Healey said. “In fact we can only succeed if everyone succeeds, if everyone has the opportunity to exercise their rights, to be free from discrimination, to reach their full potential, share their talents, and live as their true selves.

“That value, too, is the reason I’m here, and the reason I’m able to be here.”

Healey’s address comes amid a near week-long trip to Ireland, her first international trade mission since taking office in January. The granddaughter — and great-granddaughter — of Irish immigrants, Healey told lawmakers of her family’s own journey to the United States, including her great-grandmother, who ultimately settled in Newburyport. (Healey’s mother, Tracy, traveled to Ireland with her this week and was on hand for her daughter’s speech.)

Healey also recounted a visit she took to Ireland in 1999, when she retrieved a stone from the old foundation of the family farm her great-grandmother had left. She took it home, she said, to remember “my roots, and my foundation.”

Healey also traveled with several Massachusetts business leaders, and was scheduled to take part in a series of roundtable discussions focused on the technology and energy sectors, two of which are hosted by Cambridge software company HubSpot.

She told Irish lawmakers that her pitch for businesses, workers, and students to come to Massachusetts echo what they can find in Ireland, that “whoever you are and whomever you love, you will be welcome, you will be embraced, you will be respected.” That, Healey said, is “a competitive advantage in today’s world” that both Massachusetts and Ireland embrace.

“It was not so long ago, when the story of Irish-American unity, and the story of gay liberation would never have been told together,” Healey said. “I’m here to say they are the stories of the same people, threads of the same fabric that have forever bound us and will bind us across time and strengthen our mutual futures.”

In a tweet on Monday, Healey touted her administration’s decision to put billboards in Florida and Texas, pitching Massachusetts as a welcoming destination. She lamented to Irish lawmakers how, in the United States, people’s “rights, freedoms, histories, [and] identities” are under attack, in an apparent refence to the restricting of abortion laws to banning classroom instruction about gender identity in other states.

Massachusetts, she said, is pushing back.

“We are defending the rights of every member of the gay, lesbian, and trans community to live their lives free from discrimination, abuse, violence, or other barriers,” she said, noting that other challenges, including the rise of “anti-democratic ideologies,” in the west remain.

“We must stand together now, not only to celebrate our progress, but to meet these challenges, to rise to the moment, and to show a better way forward,” she said.

