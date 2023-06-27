Think you know the MBTA? This new game puts your T geography knowledge to the test.

Launched on June 8 and inspired by the viral game GeoGuessr , MBTAGuessr tests players’ abilities to identify MBTA locations on an unlabeled map. The game generates five random MBTA stations and players drop a pinpoint on a map of Boston where they think the stop is located. Each round is scored based on accuracy out of a maximum 5,000 points, for a total of 25,000.

Boston’s T riders spend hours in the tunnels of the MBTA commuting each week. Whether it’s a daily transfer at Park Street or an hourlong ride downtown from a suburb, riders like to think they know the system well. But do people actually know where they are? A new game, MBTAGuessr, aims to find out.

Ben Muschol, a software engineer, created the game out of a combination of boredom and habit of scrolling on Google Maps to pinpoint numbered intersections on a zoomed-out grid of New York City, where he now lives after moving from Boston four years ago.

“I want the train nerds to be better at my game than the drivers,” said Muschol, who credits his interest in public transit to his mother, an urban planning professor.

Can you guess the location of the MBTA station shown below?

The first version of the game, launched in early May, tests players on the New York City subway system. It started as one of Muschol’s “random side projects” while he was in San Francisco on a work trip, and he expected it to take “at least a week of work.” But, so excited by the idea, he paid for in-flight WiFi to finish working on the game on the trip home.

Boston was the natural choice for the next version. Muschol spent five years living in the city while attending Northeastern University and would have stayed after college, he said, if not for the fact that tech job opportunities were more highly concentrated on the West Coast.

But his years in Boston did not prepare Muschol for his own game as much as he had hoped — his high score is roughly 19,000, he said.

“I really thought I saw it all,” Muschol said. “I was on the Green E, the Orange Line, and I’d take the Red Line into Cambridge, and that feels like the whole subway map when you’re a student at Northeastern. But there’s a lot more.”

The data graphic showing a map of all player guesses compared to official routes reveal clusters of guesses that get increasingly sparse and scattered towards the end of each line.

“Especially for people that live in Boston, it does kind of expose your knowledge for better or for worse,” said Jonathan Bacdayan, a 21-year-old public transit enthusiast whose high score on MBTAGuessr is upwards of 24,000. “When’s the last time a Northeastern student took the Blue Line? For the average Northeastern student, probably never. ... There are all these student-area hotspots, and exploration outside of those areas, I think, is definitely lacking.”

Game data confirm one common snag players hit is locating stops on the outskirts of the system. Braintree, Riverside, and Oak Grove all fall in the bottom 10 stations for average guess score. Players cite different reasons; They are less highly trafficked, some say, and the MBTA’s map distorts how big the network of lines actually is, skewing peoples’ understanding of how far outside of Boston the T stretches.

“With all transit maps, they kind of stylize it and play a lot with the actual physical space to prioritize the comprehensibility,” Bacdayan said. “That compared to the actual map is quite different.”

Miles Taylor, a transit YouTuber with more than 22,000 subscribers, found the outlying stops difficult to pinpoint (though his high score is still roughly 24,300). “Like Braintree — I always think it’s closer than it is,” Taylor said. “I’m always surprised. The map puts into perspective just how far out the system goes.”

Another challenge players confront is that the map is completely unlabeled. There are no visible street markings — water and parks are the only geographic features to help players orient themselves.

“I feel like streets would make it a little bit too easy,” said Eric, a 16-year-old transit enthusiast who asked that his last name not be published for privacy reasons, adding that the game encourages players to get to know Greater Boston’s green spaces better. “Boston Common does get a little old after you visit it like 10 times,” he said.

Eric and Muschol, strangers to each other who share a love of public transit, connected on Twitter and worked together to gather geographic data to code the game.

“I definitely may not have been able to do it if [Eric] weren’t doing that work for me,” Muschol said. “I may have just given up.”

Now based in New York, Muschol has not ridden the T in quite a while. He was always happy with its service and functionality while living in the city, he said, but acknowledged his view of the system has become idealistic since leaving in 2019. And, although the MBTAGuessr website doesn’t crawl or smoke or derail nearly as much as the MBTA, Muschol put extensive care into designing the aesthetics of the game to make the experience feel authentic to T-riding players.

“I didn’t want it to feel like some New York City guy randomly threw together a Boston version of the game,” Muschol said. “I wanted it to really capture what the Boston MBTA felt like.”

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.