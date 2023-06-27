Three years later, NAACP convention is coming to Boston

But on Tuesday morning, Mayor Michelle Wu plans to join elected officials and local and national NAACP officers to celebrate the approach of the 114th annual convention, here in Boston for the first time in four decades. They are expected to share details on the event that is scheduled from Wednesday, July 26 to Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic canceled everything, and for a time, planning for anything of such large-scale size seemed uncertain.

The planned 2020 NAACP annual convention was supposed to be one of that year’s largest gatherings on racial and social justice, hosted in the heart of Boston.

When the 2020 convention was cancelled, the NAACP moved most of its programming online. But at the time, then mayor Martin J. Walsh and Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan vowed to hold the in-person convention in Boston in 2023.

Boston is home to one of the nation’s oldest, more storied NAACP chapters. The NAACP hosted its second annual convention in 1911 at Park Street Church near Boston Common, and the local branch was chartered that following year.

The last time Boston hosted the annual convention was in 1982, at a time when instances of anti-Black violence in Boston dominated local and national headlines. And 41 years later, Boston still struggles to shake itself free from that image.

Despite the history of racial segregation here, local leaders see next month’s convention as an opportunity to forge a fresh, more positive reputation for Boston as a city welcome to all.

Typically at each convention, delegates gather to vote on national policy recommendations, stakeholders offer solutions to some of the community’s most pressing issues, and household names give remarks to unite the crowd. This year’s convention, themed “Thriving Together,” is projected to reach attract more than 10,000 attendees, according to the organization’s official website.

People can register for free events at The Hub, an all-in-one destination for experiences like live entertainment, virtual reality and AI demos, and a marketplace filled with local vendors of color.

The NAACP’s annual Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, which awards Black students around the country for achievements in the humanities, business, science, and performing arts, precedes the convention from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29.

