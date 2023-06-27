News from the back room at Zorba’s

On the last night of the legislative session, the House and Senate passed a joint resolution cementing that deal and establishing that General Assembly approval is required for submerged land leases like this one.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said he met Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio at Zorba’s, Ruggerio’s favorite place, in the waning days of this year’s legislative session. They hopped on a conference call with Ørsted’s David Ortiz and negotiated an agreement that resulted in the Revolution Wind project developers paying $2 million for a lease allowing them to run transmission cables through a 23-mile corridor that will reach land at the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown.

The room where it happened was in the back of Zorba’s Pizza & Pub in North Providence.

That authority had been in question because the Coastal Resources Management Council in December rejected the advice of its own legal and professional staff when it approved cables for the project without first making the developer go through the Assembly. The staff had pointed to a state law on large-scale filling projects in state waters.

The environmental group Save The Bay first flagged the issue over the Council ignoring the staff’s recommendations, saying it served as a reminder for the need to overhaul the agency.

In March, Shekarchi and Ruggerio issued a statement saying the Council was wrong to bypass the legislature and that the law “clearly requires legislative approval” for projects of this size.

Shekarchi said that during that conference call negotiation at Zorba’s, the Revolution Wind developers offered to pay less than $50,000 for the lease, but ended up agreeing to pay $2 million.

”I think it was important for us that Ørsted pay its fair share and that we set the precedent that anyone who comes with a proposals in the future will need to come to the General Assembly for approval,” Shekarchi said.

Revolution Wind is a 704-megawatt project proposed by the developer Ørsted and the utility Eversource. Up to 79 wind turbines would be in waters about 15 miles south of the mainland coast of Rhode Island, and they’d bring 400 megawatts of power to Rhode Island and the rest to Connecticut.

Shekarchi noted the Rhode Island legislative action comes as inflation and supply chain challenges have left two multibillion-dollar wind farm projects in Massachusetts up in the air.

”We saw there was a pause being put on the Massachusetts projects,” Shekarchi said. “We didn’t want to pause this project. It was a high-wire act to get it done before the session ended, but we did it.”

In a statement Monday, Ruggerio said, “My staff and I were pleased to work collaboratively with the Speaker and his staff to ensure appropriate protections would be in place through a lease agreement and that appropriate compensation will be made to Rhode Island taxpayers for laying cable through our state’s most precious natural resource, Narragansett Bay.”

Revolution Wind spokeswoman Meaghan Wims said, “Following the Rhode Island General Assembly’s approval of the resolution related to the installation and operation of Revolution Wind’s submarine cable in state waters, we look forward to beginning onshore construction activities later this year and receiving final federal approvals for the project.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.