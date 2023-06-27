Newton man to be arraigned on one count of murder and other charges tied to triple homicide

Ferguson was arrested while hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition Monday night. While announcing the end of an intense search for the person responsible for a horrific crime that unsettled a city with a low crime rate, Ryan said she expects to file two more counts of murder once the medical examiner completes autopsies on Bruno D’Amore and Aprino.

Ferguson is scheduled to be arraigned in Newton District Court Tuesday on one count of murder for the stabbing death of Gilda D’Amore, 73, and for attacking her husband, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore and her mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino inside the D’Amore family home at 49 Broadway.

NEWTON — Christopher Ferguson , the man charged in connection with the deaths of three family members in their Newton home, was linked to the crime by multiple forensic techniques including a special chemical that revealed bloody footprints not visible to investigators, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan told reporters Monday night.

Lucia Arpino. (Middlesex DA) Gilda D’Amore Middlesex DA Bruno D’Amore Middlesex DA

Ryan said the investigation by Newton and State Police along with forensic teams from the State Police Laboratory has allegedly established Ferguson as the killer of the three people - but a motive for the crime remains a mystery. “At this time, we know of no established connections between the family members and Mr. Ferguson,” Ryan said.

Advertisement

The district attorney, who had taken the rare step of pleading with the public to lock their windows after the bodies of the victims were discovered on Sunday, said there were indications that the victims fought with their attacker who appeared to have broken into the home through one or more basement windows.

“There were obvious signs of struggle in one of the front bedrooms in the home, including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight covered in blood,’' Ryan said, adding that the floor area outside the bedroom was made of ceramic tile and forensic technicians applied a special chemical to that area. “They were able, having done that, to find bloody bare footprints on that tile hallway. Like fingerprints, the skin of people’s feet is unique and leaves an impression that can be compared as well.”

Advertisement

Ryan said investigators obtained an impression of Ferguson’s sole Monday night and it matched the previously invisible footprints recovered from the floor near the bedroom, leading to Ferguson’s arrest.

Ferguson was also allegedly captured on a home security video walking in the neighborhood around 5:20 a.m. Sunday with no shoes and “a staggering gait” and officers who had contact with Ferguson recognized him, making him a potential suspect. The victims’ bodies were discovered after 10 a.m. Sunday when a concerned friend checked on them when they failed to show up at their long-time parish, Our Lady Help of Christians Church, to participate in a celebration of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, Ryan said.

The announcement of Ferguson’s arrest came as family members remembered their slain loved ones for their grace, love of life, and devotion to their community.

“Many in our faith community are grieving this great loss. We ask for your prayers for them, most especially for their three children and their five grandchildren,” wrote Paul and Ginny Arpino, parishioners who said Lucia Arpino was their aunt and the D’Amores were their cousins.

The Rev. Dan Riley, the pastor of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, said he had known the family since he moved to the Roman Catholic parish more than six years ago.

Advertisement

They were “just the best vision you could have of a Catholic Italian-American family,” Riley said Monday at the church. “They had family warmth, a tomato garden outside, hospitality. They were just great people.”

In their message, Paul and Ginny Arpino said Jill D’Amore “spent endless hours” working to beautify the church.

“Without a single day of liturgical training she simply followed her heart, caring for the flowers and decorating for the liturgical seasons,” they wrote.

Her husband, Bruno, proudly flipped burgers for the parish picnic as its “head chef” and was known for “his big voice and his exuberant personality,” they said.

Until the pandemic, Lucia Arpino never missed a 10 a.m. Mass, they said.

“Lucia will be especially missed on the upcoming Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festa weekend as she faithfully walked in that procession through the streets of Nonantum well into her 90s,” they wrote.

Family members contacted by the Globe on Monday declined to comment and asked for privacy.

The church is holding a Mass of Peace Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in remembrance of the family, Riley said.

“The agony of this tragedy is all too real. God’s love working through you is also real. Likewise, Jesus’ resurrection is real,” Riley wrote in an e-mail to worshipers.

The city will hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Horace Mann Elementary School to provide support for residents in the aftermath of the slayings.

Advertisement

Ryan said there was also an attempted break-in about 5:45 a.m. Sunday at a home on Brookside Avenue, about half a mile from where the killings occurred. It is unclear if the cases are connected.

Earlier Monday, a woman who answered the door of the Washington Street home declined to answer questions about Ferguson. A man at a Curve Street address listed as his father’s home also declined to speak to a reporter.

At the couple’s home on Monday, the stretch of Broadway between Churchill Street and Linwood Avenue was closed to traffic for much of the day, with caution tape cordoning off the north side of the street. A pair of police SUVs were parked in front of the home.

Brigid Costantini, 75, has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years and could not recall anything more serious than a break-in.

“I don’t even know how I’m feeling, actually,” she said. “Yesterday it was a complete shock. I don’t think it really sank in until last night or this morning.”

Costantini said she did not know the family well, but that Bruno D’Amore used to stop by and chat with her husband about sports, gardening, or “whatever.” Costantini said she used to see Lucia Arpino on her frequent walks up and down the road.

Laura Bortolin recalled how Arpino used to give her advice on gardening when she walked by. Bortolin liked Arpino’s flowers, and shot a photograph of them.

Advertisement

“I took a picture of her pink roses and framed it and gave it to her,” she said. “That’s what kind of neighborhood this is.”

On Churchill Street, Tom Schiefer, 48, said the attack has caused his family to reevaluate their routine.

“We’ll think about things a little bit differently now,” Schiefer said. “Like, do you walk alone?”

Information from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.