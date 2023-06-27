Providence charter school will get to stay in city school building

The council last week had amended the lease deal to be shorter than the up to 40 years Mayor Brett Smiley had proposed, also adding in requirements that Achievement First spend at least $2.5 million every five years on maintenance and improvements to the property.

The vote was eight to five in favor of the controversial $1 lease deal for charter network Achievement First, which operates schools in multiple states including Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE — Three days before a charter school could have been forced to leave a Providence public school building, the Providence City Council on Tuesday approved a new lease of up to 25 years.

Advertisement

Achievement First’s Promesa Elementary is already operating out of the former Fortes Elementary School building under an unusual “licensing” deal struck with former Mayor Jorge Elorza in 2021.

Smiley said he wanted to bring a more formal long-term lease to the council for approval, a move that Achievement First also argued would allow them to finance capital improvements to the building.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The original lease had an uncertain future in the City Council, in part because it was 20 years long with the option to extend to 40 years. Councilors argued the deal contained little accountability for Achievement First’s verbal promises to fix up the building.

Councilor Justin Roias criticized the fact that the lease deal was presented to the council less than a month before the school’s existing agreement was set to expire, leaving him feeling “backed into a corner” to approve the decades-long lease or else displace hundreds of students from their school.

“The administration and Achievement First have been aware of the June 30 deadline since January, which has placed this council in an unfair and challenging position,” Roias said.

Smiley, who took office in January, previously told the Globe it took several months to research the previous mayor’s agreement and negotiate the new lease.

Advertisement

The amended deal, negotiated in response to the criticism, has an initial term of five years with the option to extend it four times up to 25 years.

In addition to requiring the $2.5 million in improvements, the revised agreement requires Achievement First to produce an assessment of the facility and plans for improvements, along with annual reports detailing what has been done.

The lease conversation has sparked wider concerns about displacing Providence public school students from their buildings in favor of charter schools, which are public but operated by nonprofits, not the city school district.

“I am proud of the solution we have been able to reach, collaborating with City Council and Achievement First, to provide a long-term home for the students and teachers who have been learning in this building over the past two years,” Smiley said in a statement.

As the Globe first reported earlier this month, Smiley is interested in leasing two other elementary school buildings to charters, shortly after the R.I. Department of Education decided to move Providence public school students out of the buildings and split them up among 18 other elementary schools.

“Public buildings are funded by taxpayer dollars and are meant to serve the broader community,” Councilor Shelley Peterson, a Democrat who represents Ward 12, said during a floor debate before the vote. “This charter, as an independently-managed entity … limits the information that we’re privy to, and we’re left to figure out how to effectively allocate our resources.”

Advertisement

But Council President Rachel Miller, who voted in favor of the lease, said she considers the wider charter conversation to be separate from this particular lease, since the Promesa students are already in the building.

Other councilors agreed.

“This isn’t a commentary on how we feel about public schools, charter schools, or whatever,” said Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, a Democrat who represents Ward 5. “It’s a lease agreement.”

Along with Miller and Ryan, voting in favor of the lease were Councilors Pedro Espinal, Mary Kay Harris, Juan Pichardo, James Taylor, Ana Vargas and Oscar Vargas.

Councilors Sue AnderBois, John Goncalves, Shelley Peterson, Roias and Miguel Sanchez voted against it. (Helen Anthony and Althea Graves were absent.)

All 15 councilors are Democrats.

Achievement First Spokesperson Bill Fischer said the charter school is committed to doing the improvements to the building outlined in the lease, and also said the school leaders briefed the Smiley administration about the expiration of their existing agreement at the beginning of the year.

The school’s leaders have previously said they plan to make repairs to the parking lot, classrooms, corridors, and plumbing, and would build a playground.

“Achievement first appreciates the hard work that the mayor’s office and the council leadership invested in this issue,” Fischer said. “It’s really important to families, particularly these 465 families, to know where they will be going to school in September.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.