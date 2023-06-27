Researching science’s biggest questions at UNH’s observatory

That job also includes hosting star parties, twice-monthly events where the observatory is open to the public and people can come and use the telescopes. The free event takes place on the first and third Saturday of each month, and the next chance to participate is this Saturday, July 1, from 9 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Double check the observatory’s Facebook page to make sure conditions are right.

The University of New Hampshire has an observatory, and John Gianforte is in charge of running it.

Gianforte started teaching astronomy in New Hampshire in 1983, according to his incredibly named website, “The Sky Guy.” I spoke with him about his research, and how it attempts to answer one of the biggest scientific questions: Is there life on other planets?

AG: Tell me more about the kind of research you do.

John Gianforte: My research area is exoplanets - the planets that orbit stars other than the sun. I teach an experimental physics class here at the university. The students who take that class are usually senior physics students or grad students.

I don’t. I was going to ask what you meant by that.

So, transit is like an eclipse. Let’s imagine there’s a pretty bright star. If a planet orbiting this star is in our line of sight -- in other words, when it crosses in front of its host star -- it kind of creates an eclipse of sorts, that creates a shadow. It blocks a little bit of that star’s light, and with our instruments, we can detect a 1 percent dimming of that light from the star because the planet is in the way for a few hours. We’ve discovered almost 6,000 other planets out there orbiting stars other than the sun in about 3,700 other solar systems.

What’s the significance of those discoveries?

That’s a dangerous question to ask me because I can keep you on the phone all afternoon. But you’re asking the “so what” question, which I get a lot. It’s attempting to determine if the planet that we live on in our solar system is unique, or are there other planets that have what it takes for life to arise and thrive? And that’s the big question. Most people have an interest in finding out if there’s life elsewhere, either microbial life or intelligent life. Finding life on any other planet, anywhere, even in our own solar system, would be a huge, huge discovery. And if it’s there, if we discover one other place, chances are there’s lots of other places where life has taken root and has evolved, thrived. That is an important question to humans because we’re always curious about what’s out there. Is there anybody out there that we can talk to? That’s a big question that people studying exoplanets and astronomy are trying to answer.

