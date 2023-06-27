R.I. needs an ally to prevent private equity firms from hospital takeovers

So it was disappointing to read this week that one of the candidates running to succeed him, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, played a key role in allowing a private equity firm to acquire two Providence area hospitals ; an acquisition that could have forced both hospitals to close had regulators not stepped in. According to reporting by Ian Donnis for The Public’s Radio, Matos was unaware of the specifics of the transaction she supported when briefed by United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), a union that represents workers in those hospitals.

David Cicilline’s retirement from Congress has been a loss not just for Rhode Islanders, but for all Americans. In addition to being a fierce advocate for us in Washington, D.C., he’s also been a vociferous critic of corporate power and a champion for the American worker and consumer, taking on some of the most powerful special interests in the country like Facebook, Amazon, and Google.

It’s deeply concerning that an elected official in Rhode Island would not take a critical look at a transaction that could dramatically affect the lives of so many Rhode Islanders. Anytime you see the words “private equity” and “hospitals” in the same sentence, it should be cause for skepticism.

In the past decade, private equity companies have invested over $1 trillion in almost 8,000 health care industry transactions. While the results may be profitable for corporate executives and shareholders, hospital takeovers have been disastrous for the rest of us. In that time, health care companies owned or managed by private equity firms have been forced to pay out over half a billion in fines between dozens of lawsuits alleging improper billing practices.

It’s not just users of the health care system who are suffering from these sorts of corporate consolidations. Hospital closures due to these acquisitions and mergers have caused massive job losses for health care workers across the country. Just last year, a 168-bed hospital in Upper Darby, Pa., had to close its emergency room after being acquired. The new owner? Prospect Medical Holdings, the same company that purchased both Rhode Island hospitals referenced in Donnis’ article.

I worked as a UNAP nurse at a hospital owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. I saw firsthand how time and time again, shareholder profits were prioritized over the care of our patients. Because it was cheaper for the hospital to pay nurses overtime rather than hire more nurses and have appropriate staffing levels, I found myself working an inordinate amount of hours that far exceeded the 40 hours I was hired for. I saw nurses burnout and safety standards get ignored by management; all the while, the quality of care patients received got worse, despite the best efforts of the nurses.

But the problem is not just confined to the health care industry. A 2019 study by the Harvard Business School and the University of Chicago showed that after companies are bought out, they suffer job losses of 4.4% in the two years after being purchased as compared to other companies.

We can be confident that whoever wins the special election to replace Rep. Cicilline will be a strong ally in the fight against MAGA Republicans trying to subvert our democracy. However, it is not clear that every candidate in the race will be a vocal ally in the fight against unchecked corporate greed that is fueling inflation, eliminating jobs, costing us access to health care, and making it harder and harder for working people to get by.

Lenny Cioe, BSRN, is a nurse and recent candidate for Rhode Island State Senate District 4. Cioe is a resident of North Providence.