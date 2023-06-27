Councilor Ricardo Arroyo admits to ethics violation, pays penalty in connection with representing his brother

The release said Arroyo appeared as an attorney on behalf of his brother, Felix G. Arroyo, a former city councilor and cabinet chief and a one time mayoral candidate, in the civil litigation prior to becoming a city councilor in January 2020. After Arroyo was sworn in on the council, the former public defender from Hyde Park did not withdraw from the case and instead continued to participate as his brother’s attorney, including in the deposition of a City of Boston employee.

According to a press release from the commission on Tuesday, Arroyo signed a disposition agreement in which he admitted to the ethics violation.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo has admitted to a conflict of interest violation and paid a $3,000 penalty for continuing to represent his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit after Arroyo became a member of the city council, according to the State Ethics Commission.

Zachary Lown, an attorney representing Ricardo Arroyo, said in a statement that nothing his client “did as an attorney on this matter negatively impacted the City or its interests ... nor did the City ever express any concern to Councilor Arroyo about his legal representation.”

“In August of 2022 he was informed that his representation may be a conflict of interest,” said Lown. “Councilor Arroyo immediately began the process of withdrawal by seeking legal counsel as to his legal and professional responsibilities to his client regarding his withdrawal.”

Arroyo moved to withdraw before the next scheduled court date and five months prior to any finding by the State Ethics Commission, his lawyer said.

“We are grateful to the State Ethics Commission for working with us to resolve this matter,” Lown said.

Tuesday’s announcement from the commission is the latest controversy to enmesh Arroyo, who is known as a progressive stalwart in city politics. Last month, one of his council colleagues suggested that he consider resigning after two investigative reports found former US Attorney Rachael Rollins improperly tried to influence last year’s primary election for Suffolk district attorney in Arroyo’s favor. The findings from the probes prompted Rollins to resign, but there is no indication that Arroyo did anything illegal or that he broke any laws or regulations.

Those bombshell reports came months after Arroyo lost the bruising race to Kevin Hayden. Late in that contest, Arroyo faced years-old accusations of sexual assault. Arroyo has vehemently denied those allegations and was never charged with a crime.

Regarding the litigation that landed Arroyo before the State Ethics Commission, Hilani Morales, who previously worked in the city’s department of health and human services, sued Felix G. Arroyo in 2018, alleging he manipulated her into a sexual relationship and harassed and verbally abused her at work when she ended it. The scandal rocked former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration and led to Felix G. Arroyo’s firing from his post as the cabinet chief in charge of the city’s health and human services.

Felix G. Arroyo has denied all allegations of misconduct. He filed a counterclaim, saying Morales changed her story multiple times, made false allegations to investigators, and made false and defamatory statements about him. He also filed a separate lawsuit against the city and Walsh, alleging they violated his due process rights, made defamatory statements about him, engaged in illegal employment practices, and unlawful disclosure of confidential information. Both cases are still ongoing, according to online records.

Ricardo Arroyo representing his brother in the Morales lawsuit while he served on Boston’s legislative body violated the conflict of interest law’s “prohibition against municipal employees, including elected officials, acting as agent or attorney for anyone other than the municipality in connection with matters in which the municipality is a party or has a direct and substantial interest,” the commission’s release stated.

The law, officials said, required Arroyo to cease acting as an attorney for his brother in the suit once he became councilor.

Appointed municipal workers can, with approval of their appointing authority, act as a lawyer for their immediate family member in a matter involving the municipality, but that exemption is not available to officials such as Arroyo.

The commission’s Enforcement Division contacted Arroyo twice last August regarding legal concerns raised by his representation of his brother in the lawsuit. A motion to withdraw from the lawsuit was filed on November 18, 2022, which was allowed on February 18, 2023, removing Arroyo’s name from the record, according to the release.

This developing story will be updated.





