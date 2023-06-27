For sale: The Riffraff bookstore and bar, and everything in it, even the books. Asking price: $250k.

Earlier this week, he announced in a note on the store’s website that he was putting the business — and all of the stores contents — on the market.

Since it opened in a former mill building in Providence five years ago, the Riffraff has been known for its books, coffee and booze. But after owner Tom Roberge moved to Switzerland, he discovered that running a business from “six time zones and an ocean away” wasn’t working out.

PROVIDENCE — For just $250,000 it could all be yours: a popular bookstore, a bar, and all 6,000 books on its shelves.

“Not being there, by which I mean physically in the store, is making it increasingly difficult to maintain my connection to the store and the day-to-day goings on there,” wrote Roberge on the store’s website. “It’s no one single aspect of the situation that is making it hard, but rather a number of little things that distance is exacerbating from week to week, month to month.”

The $250,000 sale price includes the transfer of ownership, the store’s 6,000 books, furniture, computer systems, bar equipment, an espresso machine, and more. The lease for the store in the Olneyville neighborhood runs until September 2027.

“And the landlords love having us there,” said Roberge.

Roberge opened Riffraff in 2017 with co-founder Emma Ramadan, who is no longer involved in the business. At the time, the two were veterans of the publishing world and wanted to create an independent bookstore that also had a welcoming neighborhood bar where someone could grab an inexpensive cocktail or a shot of espresso.

Over the years, they’ve hosted monthly book clubs, weekly open mic nights for local poets, and live author readings.

“We wanted a communal space as opposed to people sitting on laptops, taking up space, not talking to each other. We wanted something a little more lively,” Roberge told the Globe in 2017.

They have a full stock of books, including poetry, literary fiction, and nonfiction titles about current events, politics, and sociology, among other topics. They committed early on to omitting self-help, travel, and cookbooks from their shelves.

The name of the store, Roberge told a trade publication before Riffraff even opened, was inspired by a book about the 2008 economic collapse in Greece, in which the rioters were referred to as “riffraff.”

“We wanted a name that would work for both a bookstore and a bar without really labeling us as one or the other,” Ramadan said in a 2017 interview. “We wanted it to be a name where if you’re only interested in the fact that we are a bar, that is fine, and if you’re only interested in the fact that we’re a bookstore, that’s fine. The name can go both ways.”

Roberge could not be immediately reached for comment. But his ode to the store, and the people who made it tick, made it clear he may be selling, but doesn’t intend to close.

“I’m no longer touching almost every book that comes into the store. I’m no longer seeing the excitement on people’s faces when they buy particular books,” he wrote. “No longer having conversations with any of you about books. No longer watching crowds file in for events, or catching up after.“

“So I have to acknowledge that I’m beginning to see the writing on the wall in terms of my role there: the time has come time for me move on and allow someone in Providence, someone in contact with the community every day, someone listening to and sharing in your emotional highs and lows, to take over,” wrote Roberge, who said interested buyers should email him.

“If you’re genuinely interested, please tell me why, what your vision is, your experience, what led you here,” he posted separately on Instagram, where followers left red hearts and good wishes in the comments. “It may be a capitalistic enterprise, but these things matter to me, beyond the money.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.