Section of ceiling repaired at MBTA Downtown Crossing station

A section of a platform at the Red Line station at Downtown Crossing reopened Tuesday following overnight repairs to part of the ceiling, the MBTA said.

Debris fell from the ceiling Monday night on the inbound platform. There were no injuries, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said in an e-mail on Tuesday.

“Work crews were dispatched to the area and performed repair work overnight,” the statement said. “The area was deemed safe during the overnight hours, and the barriers were removed from the area prior to the start of service (Tuesday).”