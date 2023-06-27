Section of ceiling repaired at MBTA Downtown Crossing station

A section of a platform at the Red Line station at Downtown Crossing reopened Tuesday following overnight repairs to part of the ceiling, the MBTA said.
Debris fell from the ceiling Monday night on the inbound platform. There were no injuries, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston said in an e-mail on Tuesday.
“Work crews were dispatched to the area and performed repair work overnight,” the statement said. “The area was deemed safe during the overnight hours, and the barriers were removed from the area prior to the start of service (Tuesday).”
In a similar incident on March 1, a passenger was nearly hit by a falling ceiling panel at a Harvard Station platform. Around 100 ceiling panels were removed by the following week. On May 1, a woman was struck by a support brace that fell from the ceiling at the same Harvard Station platform.
The MBTA is establishing a Chief of Stations role to ensure the safety, security, and cleanliness of stations, Battiston said in the statement.
“In addition to implementing strategies that improve communications with riders and addressing rider concerns, this individual will manage a staff of employees responsible for the inspection of stations and develop a process to report any defects or other findings to the appropriate departments for mitigation,” the statement said.
