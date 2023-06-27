Short circuit that allowed train to move when it shouldn’t have likely at fault in dragging death of Red Line passenger last year, NTSB finds

“Under normal operating conditions, the passenger door interlock circuit would have prevented train propulsion if a door obstruction was detected or the doors were open,” the National Transportation Safety Board said in a 10-page report. “However, the short circuit that bypassed the passenger door interlock circuit allowed the train to proceed even with the passenger’s upper body obstructing the accident railcar doors.”

Federal investigators on Tuesday said a short circuit in the passenger door system allowed a Red Line train to accelerate when it shouldn’t have, likely causing the dragging death of a passenger whose arm became stuck in a subway car last year at Broadway Station.

The finding expanded on a preliminary NTSB analysis made public last year that found the safety feature to prevent trains from moving when the passenger doors are obstructed failed, allowing the train to speed up and drag 39-year-old Robinson Lalin more than 100 feet along the platform to his death.

The tragedy unfolded at about 12:30 a.m. on April 10, 2022. Lalin’s body was found near the tracks 75 feet inside the tunnel, his hand severed, according to a police report obtained by the Globe.

Lalin’s family filed a wrongful death suit against the T in March.

The report from the NTSB, an independent agency, drew upon hundreds of pages of records, an interview with the T driver who operated the train that dragged Lalin, and a partial re-enactment of the incident by investigators. Some of the records that contributed to the final report were made public last month by the NTSB.

