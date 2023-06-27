State education board approves changes to educator licensure regulations

Licensed educators who have at least two years of experience working with students with disabilities in general education classrooms will now be qualified to obtain a provisional license to teach special education.

Currently, there is no pathway for Massachusetts educators who have professional teaching licenses to get provisional licenses to teach in those specialized areas, but the adopted changes will make it possible.

In an effort to combat educator shortages in classrooms throughout Massachusetts, the state education board on Tuesday approved changes to make it easier for existing educators to teach special education and English as a second language, two fields that have long required additional licensing.

Advertisement

General classroom teachers interested who have taught English learners for two years can do the same, but would also need to pass the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure, or MTEL, for ESL, and have at least two years of experience in second language acquisition.

“What we really want to do is to address where we’re having some challenges in terms of having staff who are ready and available to support our students, particularly in the areas of teachers who are certified in (ESL) and special education,” said Russell Johnston, deputy commissioner of education, told the state education board during its meeting.

Other changes the board approved include the creation of new specialized licenses for those who teach students with moderate and severe disabilities in prekindergarten through second grade.

The state currently offers licenses for educators teaching students with severe disabilities at all grade levels, as well as to those who teach students with moderate disabilities from grades pre-K to eight and five to 12. But the new pre-K to second grade special education license was created to draw more educators into those classrooms.

To teach students with severe and moderate disabilities, educators are required to pass three separate MTEL exams, including communication and literacy skills, foundations of reading, and general curriculum. But those interested in pursuing the pre-K to second grade license will only need to pass the early childhood MTEL, which “includes elements such as child development and the science of reading.”

Advertisement

“It’s kind of opening a new door for an experienced licensed teacher that wasn’t already there,” said Brian Devine, director of educator licensure at the state education department.

The changes also create a provisional license that allows registered nurses to become school nurses. Currently, registered nurses must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in nursing, pass the communication and literacy skills part of the MTEL, complete orientation by the Department of Public Health, and have two full years of employment in a clinical nursing setting to get an initial school nurse license.

Nurses operating under the provisional license do not need the two years of experience, but must eventually meet the requirement to obtain a full license.

A majority of 350 parents, teachers, and district administrators who submitted public input on the issue supported the changes.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page said the regulation changes are a good step toward addressing teacher shortages, but wants the state education board to eliminate the MTEL, which is required for teachers and administrators to secure their licenses and has had lower passing rates among educators of color.

“What you’re witnessing is the real growing crisis of educator shortage and the real problems with our MTEL system, which we find deeply problematic,” he said. “It has been an obstacle for qualified educators to become teachers.”

Advertisement

The most recent state data show that 78 percent white and 74 percent Asian educator candidates passed the communication and literacy skills part of the MTEL in the 2021-22 school year, but less than half of Black candidates and 56 percent Latino candidates did so.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.