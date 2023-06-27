State education commissioner blasts BPS for lack of progress on state improvement plan

Specifically, the district has failed to get enough students who take the bus to school on time, has yet to hire a chief to lead the district’s special education department or create a plan to transition special education students in general education classrooms, and has asked for more time to complete school bathroom renovations, he said.

State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday lambasted Boston Public Schools for failing to hit targets in a state-mandated improvement plan , which was hammered out a year ago in a last minute deal that averted a state takeover of the district.

“The administration signed a document saying that they would hit their goals. At best we can say their grade would be incomplete,” Riley told state education board members during a regularly scheduled meeting. “But I expect us to have a different discussion with this board starting if the buses aren’t running to great capacity in the fall, if the special education plan isn’t in place, if the agreed upon bathrooms aren’t fully redone, if the right people aren’t hired for special education, you will be hearing more from us.”

BPS leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but said they are working on issuing a statement soon regarding Riley’s criticisms.

Last summer’s agreement between the state and city detailed wide-ranging changes to improve the district’s academics and operations after a state review found BPS had failed to make enough progress in addressing intractable problems, which also includes providing services to English learners.

Riley said he wanted to give Superintendent Mary Skipper, who took the helm at the end of September, time to settle into her new role, but underscored BPS had not hit its targets.

He added that the state education department was “blindsided” by Mayor Michelle Wu’s announcement earlier this month to overhaul BPS’s high school system, a plan he deemed “half baked at best.”

The high school proposal would split up the O’Bryant School of Math and Science and Madison Park Technical Vocational High School: Madison Park would take over the entire campus and be extensively renovated, and the O’Bryant would move to a rebuilt facility at the now-shuttered West Roxbury high school complex on the VFW Parkway. The plan was announced just days before the publication of an in-depth Globe story examining inequities between traditional public high schools in Boston and the district’s exam schools and a few competitive admissions schools.

City leaders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Riley said state education leaders, parents, educators, and BPS School Committee members were not consulted about the plan or provided cost estimates before it was announced, making it difficult to determine its merits.

“I believe that Madison Park needs to be fixed. I also believe that building could cost up to $800 million to $1 billion dollars ... as well as probably another $300 to $400 million in West Roxbury High School,” Riley said, adding BPS told the state education board a few years ago that West Roxbury High School was structurally unsound and needed to close.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.