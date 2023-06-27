‘They’re after you’: Lilac Luncheon attendees relish Trump’s dire message at N.H. GOP fundraiser

“We’re really truly a failing nation,” he said, warning that America might not survive another four years on its current trajectory.

The attendees, who paid $150 apiece for the midday event, waved small American flags and eagerly snapped cellphone photos as Trump took the stage about 1 p.m., and they were still enthusiastic as he wrapped up his remarks an hour and 20 minutes later with a dire message about the state of the country.

CONCORD, N.H. — A colorfully dressed crowd clapped, cheered, and jeered on cue Tuesday as former president Donald Trump headlined the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s annual Lilac Luncheon, where he delivered his signature mix of meandering humor and doom-saying.

Advertisement

He told the audience that his present quarrels with President Biden, the Democrats, law enforcement, and the establishment are really about his commitment to defend the interests of his supporters.

“They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom,” he said, drawing applause as luncheon-goers finished their coffee and chocolate desserts.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Trump is under a state-level indictment in New York over alleged hush-money payments to a porn actress, he’s under federal indictment in Florida over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, and he’s still under investigation in Georgia and elsewhere for his efforts to overturn his electoral defeat in 2020.

But he framed all of his legal troubles as political persecution.

“In the end, they’re not after me,” he said. “They’re after you, and I’m just standing in their way.”

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump raises his fist at the end of his speech during the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon on June 27, 2023 in Concord, N.H. Scott Eisen/Getty

The attendees applauded heartily when Trump said he wears his indictments as badges of honor that drove his poll numbers higher.

“This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” he said. “That’s all it is.”

Advertisement

Trump talked about the plea agreement that prosecutors reached with President Biden’s son Hunter Biden, and he vowed to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden.

NHFRW President Elizabeth Girard, who sparked an intra-partisan furor last week by criticizing Trump’s top rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for booking an event in New Hampshire at the same time as the luncheon, began Tuesday’s event by reiterating the group’s commitment to remain neutral in the GOP primary. Still, she took a moment to praise Trump as someone who “epitomizes the courage to speak up in the face of adversity.”

Trump is the GOP frontrunner ahead of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation 2024 primary, and some Granite Staters at Tuesday’s luncheon were his die-hard supporters.

Keene attorney Wendy Stone Long said Trump will win in 2024 and become president again, and it’s “foolish” to back anyone else in the Republican primary. Trump is the only person who can pull the country back from tyranny, she said.

“There are definitely two systems of justice in this country, and one of them is determined to take down President Trump and anyone involved with him, and that’s a dangerous place for a free country to be,” she added. “We’re not a free country anymore.”

Others in the audience said they came to hear Trump as they assess a field of candidates that has grown to include more than a dozen noteworthy Republicans.

“We’re just kind of going around to see what everyone has to say before we make up our minds,” said Tina Blanks, as she waited in line outside the Grappone Conference Center.

Advertisement

Blanks, who lives near Concord and who attended a DeSantis event in New Hampshire earlier this month, said she’s looking for the GOP to nominate a candidate who can defeat Biden and relieve the financial pressures that are pinching Americans’ finances.

“I go to the grocery store. What used to cost me $50 now costs me 100-and-some dollars,” she said.

“We need to bring back normalcy,” she added.

Trump talked about the economy on Tuesday. He noted that New Hampshire has some of the highest energy prices in the country, and he said he would propose a policy to restore the presidency’s impoundment powers, which he said Congress “attacked” in 1974. He drew modest applause for that idea once he explained that it would empower the president to block congressionally authorized spending.

But he drew stronger applause when he spoke about transgender issues, a topic that Republicans at all levels have tapped as a source of outrage. He said transgender women shouldn’t be competing in women’s sports.

“It’s very unfair, and it’s actually very demeaning to women,” he said, as the crowd clapped and several women shouted “Yes!” back at him, in unison.

Linda Lambert, of Pembroke, N.H., left, speaks with Jessica Morin, of Nashua, N.H., right, while Morin wears clothing featuring likenesses of former President Donald Trump, before a scheduled appearance by Trump at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.