Three-alarm fire rips through building in East Boston, officials say

Around 2:30 a.m., officials received reports of smoke coming from the three-story structure at 122 Meridian St., according to the Boston Fire Department.

A three-alarm fire ripped through an unoccupied, attached building in East Boston Tuesday morning, officials said. No one was hurt.

Heavy smoke continued to billow from the lower levels, affecting visibility as crews battled the blaze, officials said. There also were limited ways into the building, said Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the department.

“There were some access issues in the basement. It was close quarters,” Alkins said.

The fire was put out after about 45 minutes, he said. Crews stayed for several hours to knock out hot spots, officials said.

“There was a lot of damage throughout the building,” Alkins said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said. The Chelsea Fire Department provided mutual aid and members of the Boston Sparks Association provided cool towels and water for firefighters during humid conditions, officials said.

