Tidewater Landing finances are in sight, but could take months to close, R.I. commerce secretary says

Tanner the parties are hoping the finances will close later this summer, but said it could get pushed to September. It’s her understanding that construction — paused because Fortuitous Partners ran out of money — won’t be able to kick back up until then.

That’s according to Rhode Island’s commerce secretary, Elizabeth Tanner. The state is one of the three parties to the stadium deal that also includes the city of Pawtucket and private developer Fortuitous Partners; Tanner said the parties have been communicating regularly.

PROVIDENCE — The developer behind the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium in Pawtucket has lined up new funding to complete the project, but the full financing picture may take months to finalize and construction won’t be able to move forward in the meantime.

Asked about the potential months-long timeframe to close on the financing and get back to work, Tanner pointed to various legal reviews that need to take place, as when one takes out a mortgage. The full financing package involves the issuance of public bonds and the closing of private debt, as well as support from the city of Pawtucket. All of it needs to close at the same time, the parties have said. The city of Pawtucket previously balked at issuing public bonds because the developer hadn’t raised the private share, leading to a behind-the-scenes scramble to fill the gap. A solution is in sight, but it could be weeks or months before it’s realized.

“We’re all working collaboratively on it,” Tanner said in an interview after an unrelated Commerce Corporation board meeting Monday. “So we’re all well aware of where we are at with this closing, and we are working on those legal documents, but they take time.”

Fortuitous Partners’ founder said last month that it had a roughly $10 million gap in raising equity, or upfront capital to invest on the private side. It is expected to use a loan to fill remaining gaps, Tanner said. Loans take some time to close, she explained.

Tanner said later she maintained a “strong sense of optimism for this project,” pointing to what she said was the dedication from all parties involved.

Mike Raia, spokesman for Fortuitous Partners, said in a written statement: “The development team is finalizing details with its investors to close the capital stack and we will have a more detailed announcement in the coming days.”

The stadium is set to cost $124 million, of which $45.5 would be from the state and city of Pawtucket. The public’s share of the funds for construction will sit in an escrow account until the stadium gets a certificate of occupancy.

Construction on the project ceremonially started in August, with politicians wielding shovels and smiles, then actually began a few months later, with private funding paying for the actual work so far on the site. But in recent days it began to slow down because Fortuitous ran out of money.

Brett Johnson, the businessman behind Fortuitous Partners, told The Boston Globe in May that he’d have his private financing gap made up within about six weeks, which takes us to right about now (Thursday, technically, but he also discussed late June).

The project has weathered delays, cost inflation, a change in gubernatorial administrations, pandemic supply shocks, political controversy, and, according to critics, fundamental flaws. Johnson said in the interview last month that he expected not only the equity to be raised, but for the debt and bonds to close by late June.

The stadium, once it’s built, will host Rhode Island FC, a second-tier men’s team in the USL Championship. That team’s inaugural 2024 season will be at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium because of the construction delays.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.