Two former employees indicted for damaging records at Mass. recovery centers

Patrick Edmonds-Morin, 31, of Union, Conn., is scheduled to appear in US District Court in Worcester on Wednesday. He was charged by information on May 18 with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to access a protected computer to obtain information, according to a statement released by Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Two former employees of a nonprofit that operates recovery centers throughout Massachusetts are facing federal charges in Worcester for allegedly shutting down the company’s computer network system, making electronic medical records inaccessible, and potentially impeding the examinations, diagnosis, treatment, and care of patients, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Nathan Howe, 42, of Rutland, was was charged by indictment and arrested on May 16. He faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to access a protected computer to obtain information and cause damage, and one count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer and impairing medical treatment, the statement said.

Howe was released on conditions of pre-trial supervision, according to Levy’s office.

Prosecutors did not disclose the name of the non-profit substance use and mental health treatment provider where Edmonds-Morin worked until October 2020 and Howe worked until April 2021. The allegations stem from July 2018, November 2020, and September through December 2021.

In November 2021, Howe allegedly accessed the computer system and transmitted a command that shut down the network at the nonprofit’s Westborough campus where in-patient treatment was underway, according to charging documents.

“By allegedly shutting down the network, Howe made the non-profit’s electronic medical records system inaccessible at its sites across Massachusetts, impairing or potentially impairing the medical examination, diagnosis, treatment and care of patients,” Levy’s statement said.

The men are also accused of listening to and viewing conversating between employees, selling employee cell phones for profit, as well as creating and deploying a computer program designed to impede the vice president’s use of the network.

