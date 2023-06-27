Barack Obama applauds Supreme Court ruling in North Carolina case that rejected ‘fringe,’ ‘far-right’ theory

Former president Barack Obama, in a rare public comment on a court decision, applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections.

In its decision, the court rejected arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have dramatically altered races for Congress and president in that state and beyond.

The justices by a 6-3 vote upheld a decision by North Carolina’s top court that struck down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.