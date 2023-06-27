In N.H., DeSantis needs a beachhead. Trump wants a tidal wave.

Speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s sold-out “Lilac Luncheon” fund-raiser, where about 380 guests dined on beef and vegetables around imitation floral centerpieces, Trump bragged about the organizers’ fund-raising haul (the “largest event ever,” he claimed) and his own polling numbers. He openly admitted he was targeting DeSantis simply because polls show him as Trump’s nearest competitor — for now, at least.

Former president Donald Trump alighted on the first-in-the-nation primary state Tuesday and repeatedly took aim at his nearest rival, Ron DeSantis, hoping to drown out the Florida governor during his own appearance in the state on the same day.

From there he accused DeSantis of everything from wanting to cut Social Security benefits to a lack of decorum for holding his own campaign event — a source of local ire — at the same time as Trump’s appearance.

“He’s holding an event right now, which is considered not nice,” Trump said, calling his rival “Ron DeSanctimonious” or “DeSanctis” for short. “He’s holding an event right now to compete with us. There’s only one problem: Nobody showed up!”

In fact, several hundred people did show up for DeSantis’ appearance at a town hall-style event in Hollis about 40 miles away. The Florida governor took subtler swipes at the former president and current front-runner, whose slogans he’s echoing and political base he is still trying hard not to alienate.

“Yes, we are gonna actually build the wall,” DeSantis pledged, a dig at a Trump 2016 campaign promise that never came to fruition. He also evoked another Trump pledge, “Drain the swamp,” again without saying his rival’s name.

“Draining the swamp . . . misses it a little bit,” DeSantis said. “Even if you’re successful at draining it, the next guy can just refill it. So I want to break the swamp. That’s what we really need to do.”

It was a split-screen spectacle of the two top rivals for the Republican nomination colliding for the first time in the state they both hope will help them to the nomination. Trump’s easy primary victory here in 2016 turbocharged his campaign after a narrow loss in Iowa, and his supporters are already spending heavily to ensure his dominance does not fade.

“Crooked Joe Biden ordered his top political opponent arrested. Who is that opponent? Oh, it’s me,” Trump said, practically bragging about the federal indictment accusing him of mishandling classified documents that, if he’s convicted, could result in a prison sentence.

It also underscores the difficulties faced by his rivals, who have struggled to land blows on a twice-indicted former president for fear of angering his most loyal supporters. DeSantis, who in one January poll actually seemed to be leading Trump here, has seen his standing crumble. A St. Anselm College poll released on Tuesday showed Trump leading DeSantis 47 percent to 19 percent. For DeSantis, that represents a 10 percentage-point drop since March.

“This group of candidates needs to vocally push back on [Trump] and they’re not doing that en masse,” said Governor Chris Sununu, the New Hampshire Republican and Trump critic who decided against taking on the former president himself. “What I’ve seen is very poor political strategy on all their parts in allowing Trump to move forward when by all rational means he shouldn’t be able to.”

“He’s playing the victim card very, very well,” Sununu added, referring to Trump. “He represents himself and he’s representing the past.”

As if to illustrate Sununu’s point, Trump spent much of his time Tuesday musing about his previous successes. He asked the crowd in Concord how important they believed his appearance on the reality show “The Apprentice” has been to his political success and railed about his loss in the 2020 election, which he has claimed, again with no evidence, was “rigged.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis, responding to an audience question about Jan. 6, took an oblique swipe at Trump’s proclivity to look backward.

“If this election is about Biden’s failures and our vision for the future, we’re gonna win. If it’s about relitigating things that happened two, three years ago, we’re gonna lose,” DeSantis said. He also took the opportunity to point out that he himself had won reelection in 2022 “in a historic fashion.”

Some voters who had come to see DeSantis said they appreciated his cautious approach to tangling with Trump.

Describing him as “classy,” Frank Pinto, 47, of Milford, N.H., said he is leaning toward DeSantis but has not decided yet.

“DeSantis fights with a rapier,” Pinto said, “and Trump fights with a broken bottle and a chain.”

Brian P. Henchey, 46, of Merrimack, N.H., wore a blue DeSantis 2024 hat and said he had volunteered for the Florida governor at a previous campaign event. “With DeSantis, you’ve got similar policy,” but without such an abrasive personality, he said, adding that Trump winning New Hampshire is not a foregone conclusion.

“It’s tough to make waves, but I think [DeSantis] just needs time — it’s early enough,” Henchey said.

After weathering heavy criticism for failing to take voters’ questions at his last appearance in New Hampshire — which Trump does not typically do, either — DeSantis spent 55 minutes letting the state’s persnickety voters put him through his paces. Some took the opportunity to ask him questions about issues that could prove politically unpopular here, such as his previously stated support for curtailing Social Security benefits or his signing of a new Florida law banning abortions after six weeks.

“You have to make a judgement about . . . if there’s a detectable heartbeat, is that a life worth protecting?” DeSantis said. “We believe it is. We believe that’s important, to have a culture of life.”

Back at the Lilac Luncheon, where bouquets of real lilacs were raffled off to supporters of the Republican women’s group and some attendees wore soft purple dresses and festive hats, Trump’s deep connection with the party faithful seemed clear. The head of the women’s group, Elizabeth Girard, heaped praise on him, even as she said her group wouldn’t be making endorsements.

One member of the group, Wendy Stone Long, expressed frustration with DeSantis for holding a New Hampshire event around the same time as the fund-raiser — and, for that matter, for even running against Trump.

“President Trump endorsed him, cultivated him, promoted him, helped him to get to the position he’s in. Otherwise, he wouldn’t even be on the national stage,” Long said.

Yet, despite the bravado, the room contained reminders of Trump’s struggles to win elections in recent years. One of the women who introduced him, Karoline Leavitt, was a former White House press aide turned congressional candidate in New Hampshire in 2022 who received Trump’s endorsement. She lost, however, to the Democratic incumbent, Chris Pappas.

And at one point, Trump shouted out former New Hampshire Senate president Chuck Morse, a Republican who ran for US Senate last year. He lost the primary to a former general, Don Bolduc, who got Trump’s endorsement, but in turn lost to Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan by 10 points.

“Good man, great guy, I wish I endorsed ya,” Trump said. “He says, ‘Me too.’ ”

Still, Trump betrayed no sense of discouragement over those setbacks.

“We’re leading by a lot,” he said. “I’d have to work really hard to blow this one.”





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com.