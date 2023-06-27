Senate report details Jan. 6 intelligence and law enforcement failures

The 106-page report, titled “Planned in Plain Sight,” highlighted and added to evidence already uncovered by the now-defunct House Jan. 6 committee, news reporting, and other congressional work to provide the most comprehensive picture to date of a cascading set of security and intelligence failures that culminated in the deadliest assault on the Capitol in centuries.

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday released a scathing report that detailed how the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies repeatedly ignored, downplayed, or failed to share warnings of violence before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Aides said Senate staff obtained thousands of additional documents from federal law enforcement agencies, including the Justice Department, before drafting the report. It includes multiple calls for armed violence, calls to occupy federal buildings including the Capitol, and some of the clearest threats the FBI received but did little about — including a warning that the far-right group the Proud Boys was planning to kill people in Washington.

“Our intelligence agencies completely dropped the ball,” said Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat who chairs the Homeland Security Committee. He added: “Despite a multitude of tips and other intelligence warnings of violence on Jan. 6, the report showed that these agencies repeatedly — repeatedly — downplayed the threat level and failed to share the intelligence they had with law enforcement partners.”

The report determined the FBI’s monitoring of social media threats was “degraded mere days before the attack,” because the bureau changed contracts for third-party social media monitoring. The committee obtained internal e-mails showing that FBI officials were “surprised” by the timing of the contract change and “lamented the negative effect it would have on their monitoring capabilities in the lead-up to Jan. 6.”

But the investigation made it clear that monitoring was not the only issue. It faulted the FBI for failing to act on an array of dire warnings.

On Jan. 3, 2021, the FBI became aware of multiple posts calling for violence, such as a Parler user who said, ”Come armed.” On Jan. 4, Justice Department leaders noted multiple concerning posts, including calls to “occupy federal buildings,” discussions of “invading the Capitol building” and individuals arming themselves “to engage in political violence.”

New York Times

Cheney: ‘We’re electing idiots’

Ex-congresswoman Liz Cheney offered a blunt assessment of her former profession Monday night: “What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots.”

Cheney, who lost her Republican primary in Wyoming last year to a candidate backed by former president Donald Trump, shared her view at an event that was billed as a conversation on the future of the two-party political system in the United States.

Cheney, who co-chaired the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, has emerged as a leading critic of Trump, repeatedly calling him “unfit for office.” In the conversation Monday at the 92nd Street Y in New York, guided by moderator David Rubenstein, Cheney said ensuring Trump doesn’t return to the White House is her top priority.

That prompted Rubenstein to ask whether Cheney would run for president as an independent next year if presented with polling data showing such a bid would damage Trump.

“Look, I think that the country right now faces hugely challenging and fundamentally important issues,” Cheney responded. “And what we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots.”

After laughter from the audience subsided, she continued: “And so, I don’t look at it through the lens of, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do. I look at it through the lens of, how do we elect serious people? And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.

“You know, because of the situation that we’re in,” Cheney continued, “where we have a major-party candidate who’s trying to unravel our democracy — and I don’t say that lightly — we have to think about, all right, what kinds of alliances are necessary to defeat him, and those are the alliances we’ve got to build across party lines.’’

The conversation moved on without Cheney directly answering whether she might move forward with a presidential bid if it could damage Trump.

Washington Post

Court drops Ivanka Trump from suit against father

NEW YORK — A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump on Tuesday from a wide-ranging fraud lawsuit brought against her father and his company last year by the state’s attorney general.

The civil lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, accused former president Donald Trump of padding his net worth by billions of dollars and misleading banks, insurance companies, and others about the value of his assets, including golf courses and the Mar-a-Lago estate. It named his three eldest children — Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump — as defendants, along with multiple Trump Organization executives.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court dismissed the claims against Ivanka Trump, ruling that they were barred by the state’s statute of limitations. While claims over alleged wrongdoing after February 2016 were permissible, the court said, Ivanka Trump had stepped back from involvement in the Trump Organization and wasn’t accused in the lawsuit of any misconduct during that later time period.

The panel left it to a lower-court judge to determine whether other parts of the lawsuit would also be barred by the state’s statute of limitations.

The lawsuit is the result of a three-year investigation into Trump and his business by James, a Democrat.

Associated Press

16- and 17-year-olds get the vote in Brattleboro, Vt.

Sixteen- and 17-year-olds in Brattleboro, Vt., will be able to vote in local elections and serve on the community’s selectboard, after the Democrat-controlled state Legislature overrode the Republican governor’s veto of the charter change. A half dozen cities and towns in California and Maryland have lowered the voting age to 16 for either all local elections or school board elections, according to the National Youth Rights Association.

Organizers of the push to lower the age in the southern Vermont town of Brattleboro say the community of 7,300 is the first one in the country where 16-year-olds can vote in municipal elections and hold the highest elected offices. Besides the selectboard, young voters may also serve as representatives to the town’s annual town meeting, where local issues are decided.

“This may stem the tide of youth moving out of town,” said Kurt Daims, director of Brattleboro Common Sense, in a statement.

Governor Phil Scott said he vetoed the bill on May 27 because it was nearly identical to a bill he rejected last year.

He also said the proposal would only worsen the inconsistencies in Vermont law on the age of adulthood.

Associated Press

Fauci joining Georgetown faculty

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the federal government’s top infectious disease specialist for nearly 40 years and played a key role in steering the United States through the coronavirus pandemic, will join the faculty of Georgetown University in Washington next month.

Fauci, 82, retired from the National Institutes of Health last year, having served as the director of its National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He was also the top COVID-19 adviser to President Biden, a role he had filled under President Donald Trump. Georgetown announced his new job Monday.

Fauci will work at Georgetown’s School of Medicine and its McCourt School of Public Policy, the university said. A spokesperson for Georgetown did not immediately respond to an inquiry seeking details about what courses he will teach. The university’s announcement said Fauci’s role at the School of Medicine will be in an infectious disease division focused on education, research, and patient care.

At the NIH, Fauci spent decades overseeing research on established infectious diseases — including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria — and emerging ones such as Ebola, Zika and COVID-19. He was also a principal architect of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a program that has delivered lifesaving treatment to more than 20 million people in 54 countries since its inception 20 years ago under President George W. Bush.

New York Times



