The sudden closing of Lynn’s train station should be a scandal

If then-governor Charlie Baker had deigned to ride the commuter train from Swampscott, he would have passed right through downtown Lynn.

Maybe, glancing through the window, he would have noticed the decaying station.

Because apparently, nobody else from his administration did until it was too late.

That’s my takeaway from Joan Vennochi’s cover story in the Sunday Globe Ideas section about the sudden closure of the commuter rail station in Lynn. Read it now, if you haven’t already.

It’s an infuriating account of how the city north of Boston is doing everything right — encouraging more housing near the station, in line with the state’s housing goals — while the T let the station fall into such disrepair that it finally closed it on short notice last year.

The MBTA train station in Lynn has been closed since last year. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The T doesn’t expect to build a permanent replacement before 2030. In the meantime, commercial and residential developments that hoped to attract tenants based on their location close to the commuter train are stuck.

One of the most troubling details is that the Lynn station wasn’t old — it was built in 1991.

“How could something that was only built in 1991 fall apart so quickly? Why did it take so long to fix it? Did the T really not know it was falling apart?” asks Vennochi.

The station is somewhat unusual because the tracks in downtown Lynn are elevated. But you’d think that would have prompted the T to make the building more durable.

Regardless, what the closure means is that one of the largest cities in the region lacks rail service — and will for months, until a temporary platform can be built.

I’d love to know the inside story: What warning signs were missed? I hope the T’s new general manager, Phillip Eng, is asking questions, too — because the T needs a much better grip on the condition of its stations than it apparently had in Lynn.

