Justice Thomas finds himself at center of affirmative action debate

Jacoby did not say so, but even during the heyday of affirmative action, Black Americans’ representation compared with other groups was so minor as to merit disregard. Moreover, affirmative action was never exclusively for Black people; it included attention to others who were underrepresented in higher education, such as Hispanic people, Asian people, and women.

Jeff Jacoby ( “In rejecting affirmative action, Justice Thomas is no hypocrite,” Opinion, June 21) contends that it is off-base to assail Clarence Thomas as a reprobate over the Supreme Court justice’s staunch opposition to race-based preferences — the kind of policies of colleges and law schools that favored Thomas. But the fact is, once he got credentialed among the elites, Thomas turned his back on Black people who thought they too deserved a modicum of preference in the vast pool of those traditionally favored for admission to such schools.

Thomas may not have thought of himself as a quota when he was tapped to fill the seat of Thurgood Marshall, but many of us considered his appointment to the Supreme Court to be sheer tokenism on the part of the Bush administration. People who favored affirmative action let Thomas’s supposed hostility to it pass as a bromide not worthy of either respect or mention, and the movement for racial diversity on the high court was too important for liberals like me to quibble over our concerns about apparent window-dressing.

In a subsequent letter (“Every citizen should be treated equally,” June 23) Harvey Silverglate cheered Jacoby’s argument because he, too, naively posits that “every citizen” should be equal before the law, forgetting the decades Black people were not even regarded as citizens much less as equals to white people as well as the centuries of preferences accorded white people in everything social, educational, economic, and governmental. Silverglate’s and Jacoby’s touting of so-called equality before the law is a retreat from racial justice.

Michael Meyers

President

New York Civil Rights Coalition

New York

The writer is a former assistant national director of the NAACP.





Thomas’s reasoning is faulty

When Clarence Thomas, Yale law degree in hand, was beginning his law career, American companies generally excluded people of color from their executive teams and American law firms were still regularly excluding people of color from the upper echelons of their profession. Whether that was because they thought people of color were less able, or because they preferred to work with people who looked like themselves, or because of some other short-sighted reason we can only guess. In the face of such widespread prejudice against nonwhites, it is a stretch to believe, as Thomas suggests in his autobiography, that law firms’ poor reception of Thomas was due to their opinions about affirmative action.

Two institutions at the time were willing to try to do something about the lack of opportunity for people of color: academia and government. Thomas successfully took advantage of both, leading to a remarkable career and a position on the Supreme Court. The fact that he had the advantage of affirmative action is, of course, no good reason in and of itself for him to support it in his decisions, and Jeff Jacoby is free to make that argument (“In rejecting affirmative action, Justice Thomas is no hypocrite”). But the fact that Thomas blames rejection from top law firms on the existence of affirmative action — a policy that was essential then, as it is today — betrays a degree of faulty reasoning that is of concern.

Stephen Polit

Belmont





Schools should consider applicants’ ability, not race

Jeff Jacoby describes the stigma of affirmative action that Clarence Thomas felt as he was beginning his career. His experience demonstrates the reality and depth of racial prejudice.

Prior to affirmative action, a Black applicant would have a much lower expectation of admission to prominent colleges and graduate schools. But do we proceed as a society that assumes that nonwhite citizens who advance may have been given an unearned and unfair boost or do we understand that ethnicity and race should never be considered in determining a student’s or employee’s ability to enhance a school’s or employer’s status as being top quality?

Schools should consider the applicant’s ability, not his or her race. The next step is that employers be required to do the same.

Joe Cappadona

South Yarmouth