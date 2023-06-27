Good reasons for schools to serve up plant-based lunches

The kelp bites and other plant-based foods served in Cambridge and other public schools are more intriguing — and nutritious — than the greasy cheese pizza, chicken nuggets, mystery meats, and other animal-based foods that were offered when I was in school years ago (“There’s kelp on the school lunch menu, and it’s more popular than you’d think,” Food, June 7). Various studies, including ones from Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and the University of Oxford, have found that plant foods are not only healthy but they also have a considerably lower environmental impact than the animal-derived meals that students are typically served. No wonder they’re becoming popular with students.

Heather Moore