Another shoe is sure to drop on Putin

“ ‘We had been told, on leaving our native soil, that we were going to defend the sacred rights confirmed on us by so many of our citizens settled overseas … (but) I am told that in Rome factions and conspiracies are rife. … Make haste to reassure me, I beg you, and tell me that our fellow citizens understand us, support us and protect us as we ourselves are protecting the glory of the Empire. If it should be otherwise, if we should have to leave our bleached bones on these desert sands in vain, then beware of the anger of the legions.’ — Marcus Flavin i us, Centurion of the Second Cohort of the Augusta Legion to his cousin, Tertullus, in Rome.”

It is too early to say how Yevgeny Prigozhin’s aborted march on Moscow will affect the future of Russia, but another shoe is sure to drop. This is not the first time an army created to fight colonial wars has turned against its homeland. For make no mistake: Prigozhin’s Wagner Group is a kind of foreign legion, although its members are mostly Russians. It is designed to fight Russia’s battles overseas, and its mission in Ukraine was to bring a former colony back into the Russian world.

This probably apocryphal quote from a Roman legionnaire far from home, writing to a cousin in Rome, was written by Jean Larteguy in his famous novel, “The Centurions,” about disillusioned French soldiers who, having lost a war in Indochina, found themselves fighting in Algeria and had become upset with what was happening back home in France. But it could have been written by Prigozhin, who said many times that his Wagner Group was fighting Russia’s battles but not receiving the help and support it needed from Russia itself.

The Wagner Group recruits inmates from Russian prisons who are promised freedom if they serve. The French Foreign Legion didn’t mind if you had a prison record, and you were granted French citizenship after you served your term.

Spain, in the 1920s, fought to put down a colonial rebellion in Spanish Morocco. But the Rif War brought down the Spanish kingdom and Spain became a republic, just as did ancient Rome when the Roman army forced Tarquinius from the throne and Rome became a republic in 509 BC.

Spain, after putting down the colonial rebellion in Africa, descended into civil war, as General Francisco Franco and his Army of Africa invaded the Spanish homeland and overthrew the republic.

Three decades later the same scenario nearly overcame France when the French army in Africa was trying to keep Algeria French. A revolt against Charles de Gaulle and the French Republic failed where the revolt against Spain by its Army of Africa succeeded.

The lesson through the centuries has been that colonial wars can cause great disruption at home, especially when those sent to fight them become disillusioned and discontented with the support they are receiving from back home.

The Vietnam War did not provoke a rebellion in the United States, but it did cause great discontent and a lack of faith in government from which we have not fully recovered. And it upended the presidency of Lyndon Johnson despite his domestic achievements.

When a figure of Prigozhin’s stature denounces Russia’s lack of support for its foreign legion, and, more importantly, denounces as false all that Russian rubbish about NATO expansion and Ukrainian Nazis, then you know there is more trouble ahead.

H.D.S. Greenway is a former editorial page editor of the Globe and author of “Foreign Correspondent: A Memoir” and “Loaded with Dynamite: Unintended Consequences of Woodrow Wilson’s Idealism.”