2023-24 Bruins schedule released: Season opens Oct. 11 against the Blackhawks

The Bruins will open their 2023-24 season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 11, according to the schedule the NHL released Tuesday.

The regular season also will conclude at home with a game against the Ottawa Senators April 16.

The Bruins announced that there will be a pregame ceremony on Opening Night to kick off a season-long celebration of the club’s centennial year. Additionally, five “Era Nights” will be held throughout the season to honor the team’s 100-year history. Each will celebrate players and teams from iconic eras in Bruins history, and will include a pregame ceremony, guest appearances, promotions, and more.