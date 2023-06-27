Breanna Stewart helps New York Liberty snap Connecticut Sun’s four-game win streak

UNCASVILLE, Conn. ― Breanna Stewart, returning to where she made her name as one of the most decorated women’s players at the University of Connecticut, scored a game-high 24 points on 11-for-17 shooting and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 89-81 WNBA victory over the host Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart, who scored a game-high 24 points, elevates for a basket over the Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner during Tuesday night's 89-81 win at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Courtney Vandersloot added 17 points for the Liberty (10-3) while former Sun player Jonquel Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds against her former team.

DiJonai Carrington came off the bench to lead the Sun (12-4) with a career-high 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts. Alyssa Thomas (11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) recorded her fifth double-double in eight days and capped a 13-0 run that rallied the Sun to an 81-80 lead when she converted a foul-inducing layup with 4:18 left.

The Sun, however, were unable to hold onto that slim margin after going scoreless in the final 3:55 of the game.