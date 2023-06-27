Bruins are content to let Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci take their time on deciding

“We’ve got to really kind of plan that they’re not coming back until we hear otherwise,” Neely said Tuesday at Hotel 21c, where the club has set up shop in advance of the NHL Draft. “We would not be doing the organization a service if we plan that they are coming back and then we’re told they’re not.

While both general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely emphasized that both cornerstone centers would be welcomed back, Neely said the franchise can’t just assume they will return.

NASHVILLE — There is no organizational timetable — or pressure — on the key decisions the Bruins await from Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

“So for us, it’s kind of two paths we’re going down. Hopefully we’ll hear something soon, but we certainly want to give those guys the time they need.”

Neely shed light on why players feel it’s pertinent to take their time about decisions regarding their futures.

“I think as a player you may think you’re done, but, you know, a month or two into the offseason and [you’re] like, ‘Wait a minute, what am I going to do next winter?’ ‘’ Neely said. “So, really, let’s be honest, there’s nothing better than playing hockey or playing a sport. So, when it’s over, it’s over for good for the most part.”

Sweeney, who congratulated Bergeron on winning his sixth Selke Trophy Monday, said the lines of communication remain open with his captain. He also said the decisions will not dictate how the Bruins proceed with their roster building.

“I’ve had some conversations with Patrice,” Sweeney said. “He’s taking his time and he’s going to take all the time necessary. There’s no pressure from the organization. If and when Patrice makes a decision, we’ll respect it.

“We welcome him back, whether that’s now or between now and whenever. To tell you the honest truth, he just wants to make a concrete decision about what’s best for him and his family. He’s got a lot going on, so you have to afford that.”

Bergeron skipped the NHL Awards ceremony as he and his wife are expecting their fourth child.

Similarly, Sweeney said he is respectful of Krejci’s process and the club will react accordingly when he makes his decision.

Sweeney was confident that salary issues would not prevent the club from signing either or both.

Among the other topics the franchise’s top decision-makers touched on:

▪ Free agency.

Sweeney said the club will “unlikely be entertaining” bringing defenseman Dmitry Orlov back, but the door remains open to the club’s other free agents, including wingers Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway, who like Orlov were acquired in trade-deadline deals.

“We’re close, so you have to assume they may [test the market], but you know, if something else materializes, I’m going to move forward with the guys, obviously not [Nick Foligno] but the rest of the guys I would entertain if the situation’s right for both parties.”

▪ The salary cap.

Neely said this is the closest the club has been to the cap ceiling “where we’ve got to do a lot of juggling,” though Sweeney was more optimistic, especially after the club saved $6 million by trading Taylor Hall.

▪ The draft.

The Bruins currently don’t have a pick until the third round (No. 92), and both Sweeney and Neely said there have been a lot of conversations about trying to move up, but there’s not a lot of optimism right now.

“It’s a difficult task on the doorstep, but we’ve had some conversations that I don’t necessarily know that there’s a lot of traction between now and then,” said Sweeney. “We just never know. We’ve had some opportunities.”

Neely said it would be great to get back in the top two rounds, but “if that doesn’t happen, we’re prepared for it.”

▪ The goalies.

With Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark on the books for $6 million and Jeremy Swayman due for a raise as a restricted free agent, running it back with the Jennings Award winners could be prohibitive.

“I think we’re in a terrific spot if we do decide [to keep both],” said Sweeney. “That’s what our indications are right now unless something else materializes between then and now. It doesn’t mean I won’t [make a move]. I have to do my job as to what might present and, you know, the goalie market is an interesting one right now.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.