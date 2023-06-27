Bruins’ Jim Montgomery changed his life. Now, he’s NHL Coach of the Year: ‘It doesn’t happen alone. You need a team.’

“It’s the gratitude app,” he explained inside Bridgestone Arena late Monday night, shortly after being named the Jack Adams Award winner as the NHL’s Coach of the Year.

Mainly, they are words of hope and promise.

NASHVILLE — Jim Montgomery begins most of his days now — days that he clawed back from a life in a downward alcoholic spiral — by writing a note to himself. He taps out the brief missives on his cell phone for safekeeping. They are reminders. They are guidance.

“Kind of simple, you know,” the Coach of the Year added with a slight chuckle, “but that’s it.”

Montgomery will be back home in St. Louis Friday for his 54th birthday, following the draft here, and possibly will celebrate with a round of golf with sons J.P. and Colin. Simple pleasures mean a lot to him now. Simplicity is his focus, and often the topic in those morning notes to himself.

“If you’re grateful for the little things in life,” he noted, again reflecting on the words he taps into his app, “then, you know, the big things don’t matter.”

Creative, adaptive, and perpetually upbeat, Montgomery led the Bruins to their historic 65-12-5 run this past season, setting league records for wins and points (135). It was astounding, albeit something that quickly faded to the back pages of the record book when Montgomery’s charges were bounced in Round 1 of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers after taking a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

During his acceptance speech here, a forthright Montgomery harkened back 3½ years, to the day he was fired in Dallas. Alcoholism cost him his first NHL coaching job, less than two seasons into his tenure, and forced him into rehab. He had to change his life, he succeeded, and he felt compelled to use some of his time on the stage, the Adams Award in his hands, to encourage others to seek help.

Montgomery’s message was sincere and concise — humble words that could resonate with most anyone, hockey fan or not.

“For those who struggle out there,” he said, “you can change, you can affect change within yourself, and it doesn’t happen alone. You need a team. You need a community. And I’m lucky.”

To his good fortune, noted Montgomery, he has been surrounded in his recovery by a team of family members and friends. He credited family in Montreal, where he grew up, and family in St. Louis, where he met his wife, Emily. And in classic Alcoholics Anonymous spirit, he ticked off names of a string of buddies, never revealing a last name.

“I’m lucky for friends like Baz, Murph, Super Dave, Sully, the East and West Coast Weapon, Strange Brew,” he said. “I’m forgetting a few, Rammer, Zingers, people who’ve helped me daily overcome this.”

Invisible, anonymous, but all there with him on the stage. East and West Coast Weapon probably wore a smile that spread from coast to coast.

“I’ve got my 91-year-old mom sitting at home watching in the living room in Montreal right now,” he added. “Love ya, Dorothy!”

Back stage, when asked later what his mother would say the next day, his voice cracked slightly when he said, “Huh, she’s probably crying, still.”

Montgomery was considered a rising star in the coaching ranks when he took the Dallas job prior to the 2018-19 season. He won a pair of USHL championships in Dubuque and then had a very successful five-season tour behind the University of Denver bench before landing in Dallas.

Then came the crash and burn in Year 2, the rehab stint, a second chance in St. Louis as a Blues assistant coach, and finally a full-fledged restart in Boston that only a year later brought him to the stage Monday.

“Yeah, for sure, there is a little disbelief,” he said later in the night. “Especially if you think back to my darkest hour, 3½ years ago, sure there is. I didn’t know if I’d ever coach again — never mind in this league, any league.”

The “gratitude app” helps, he said.

“A day-by-day process,” he added. “If you do the app, you start to believe good things will happen again because you are living a better life.”

Some of his entries, he said, are just a couple or words, maybe a sentence or two.

“And sometimes it’s just the air I breathe,” he said. “And sometimes it’s the sun that’s coming up. It’s nothing. It’s the little things in life.”

Montgomery’s speech on the stage, he said, was “kind of” his appreciation entry for the day. Instead of tapping it into his cell phone, he was verbalizing it all to the audience, sharing it with some who no doubt needed to hear it. Alcoholism touches so many lives, disrupts so many families, the words likely found easy places to land.

“My speech, when I was up there, that was kind of my gratefulness for the Jack Adams Award,” said the Coach of the Year. “All those people have impacted me. Friends, family, organizations.”

The notes to himself pile up, 3½ years high. He’ll sometimes call them up, swipe backward, land on a random date to see how he felt at the time.

“It’s emotional,” he said. “But also, again, it just makes you thankful for what you have in life. That’s the most important thing.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.