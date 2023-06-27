Celtics’ Grant Williams, a restricted free agent, is facing plenty of uncertainty this offseason

Williams appeared with a cast on his surgically repaired left hand and with his status with the Celtics next season unknown. He’s a restricted free agent, meaning other clubs can offer Williams a contract but Boston has the right to match.

Williams appeared Tuesday at a charity event hosted by athletic apparel brand Fanatics along with teammate Jayson Tatum, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones of the Patriots, and Carlos Gil and Brandon Bye of the Revolution.

FOXBOROUGH — It had to be an awkward situation for Grant Williams, who usually flourishes and embraces community events.

With the Celtics’ acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis last week and their desire to re-sign jim beyond next season, plus the impending five-year, $295 million extension for Jaylen Brown, giving Williams his desired long-term deal at perhaps $15 million per season would hamstring their financial future because of the new, more stringent collective bargaining agreement.

Williams said he was open to a return but he doesn’t have much say in which teams will offer what — or whether the Celtics would be inclined to match. Free agency begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

“Whatever happens, I have not much control in this,” he said. “Because I allow my agents and others to focus on that because my whole focus has been on winning. Team success has been the most important thing. Brad [Stevens] and those guys, if they decide to bring me back; of course I’m going to be excited and come back and play for the Celtics. If something else happens then you have to transition.”

Williams said there remains an opportunity for him to work.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s just a decision of whether or not it’s needed. Cap wise, with the new CBA, all these teams [are] trying to get trades in and contracts done prior to the CBA truly being enacted. If the Celtics decide to do that, that is how it will work out. If not it definitely changes the numbers.”

The Celtics are a week removed from the monumental trade of Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that netted Porzingis. Williams was the first Celtic to publicly react to the trade with the media.

“It’s something that definitely hurts a little bit because you’ve been with someone so long and he’s a phenomenal person, phenomenal teammate, and plays with more heart and passion than anyone across this entire organization and the league,” Williams said of Smart. “You have to understand the process of the business.”

Smart was disappointed and hurt by the trade according to a league source. But he has conducted his basketball camps this week and the Grizzlies are expected to make him an immediate starter at point guard. Williams said the Celtics current players will have to embrace the new organizational focus.

“You have to be excited about where the team is headed and what direction they’re trying to take,” Williams said. “You have to trust Brad and not really hold too much against it because we know Marcus is going to be great wherever he goes. He’s in a great situation with a talented team and they need him. This team is going to have to step up in that absence because he was such a huge part of this organization.

“He’s a true Celtic and losing that is definitely going to hurt and we have to wish him luck and pray for him along the way.”

Porzingis, who will be introduced to the media Thursday, will bring a different element to the offense with his ability to score from the midrange and 3-point line. He is coming off a career season with the Wizards.

“Kristaps is amazing,” Williams said. “He’s a talented player. He’s huge. He blocks a lot of shots. He’s active. He’s a guy who can play outside and in as well. He spaces the floor which is what Joe [Mazzulla] loves to do. He provides that size to be able to play bigger.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.