Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowns in Florida

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who was selected by the New England Patriots out of the University of Arkansas in the third round (74th overall) of the 2011 draft, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico while on vacation in Florida. He was 35.

News of the Mallett’s drowning death on Tuesday was reported by a Little Rock television station and confirmed by an assistant principal at White Hall high school where Mallett served as head football coach.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”