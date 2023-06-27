Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowns in Florida

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, who was selected by the New England Patriots out of the University of Arkansas in the third round (74th overall) of the 2011 draft, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico while on vacation in Florida. He was 35.
News of the Mallett’s drowning death on Tuesday was reported by a Little Rock television station and confirmed by an assistant principal at White Hall high school where Mallett served as head football coach.
“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”
Mallett, who was from Texarkana, Texas, was ranked the No. 4 overall player in the country when he graduated high school. He went to play a sole season at Michigan, before transferring to Arkansas where he became a Razorbacks fan-favorite.
Mallett played for the Hogs starting in 2009 under head coach Bobby Petrino and led the team to a 2010 Liberty Bowl victory.
Following his college career, Mallett was drafted by the Patriots and played in four games as the backup to the durable Tom Brady before being traded in 2014 to the Texas, where he spent two seasons before culiminating his six-year NFL career with a three-year stint with the Ravens.