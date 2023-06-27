Marlins beat up on Garrett Whitlock, Red Sox for 10-1 victory

The Red Sox dropped their series opener against the Marlins at Fenway in convincing fashion, losing 10-1 to a Miami club that put together relentless at-bats all evening.

The “Let’s go Red Sox” chants Tuesday in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night never sounded more depressing.

Garrett Whitlock wasn’t fooling anyone.

By the time the fifth inning rolled around, Whitlock had already given up 10 hits, tied for the most hits the Red Sox have given up through four innings this year.

By the end of the game, the Marlins had collected 19 hits — with seven batters getting at least two each.

At game’s end, the Red Sox were 40-40, 13½ games behind the Rays in last place in the AL East. (Though that same .500 mark would have had them tied with the Twins for first in the Central.)

Even with the extra day of rest, Whitlock wasn’t sharp. Jorge Soler singled up the middle with one out in the first. The next batter, Bryan De La Cruz, leaned on a Whitlock changeup grooved down the heart of the plate, parking it in the Red Sox bullpen. The Marlins weren’t done, though.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. struck an opposite-field double to left-center, which was followed by a Garrett Cooper line single to right. Right fielder Alex Verdugo came up throwing, and had a chance at getting Chisholm, who didn’t get a good read off the bat and initially hesitated. But Chisholm’s speed made up for it and he eluded Connor Wong’s tag after Verdugo delivered a solid throw to the plate.

Verdugo helped his club cut the deficit to 3-1 when he launched an RBI double off Sandy Alcantara in the bottom half of the inning. But after that, it was all Marlins.

With one out in the fourth, Joey Wendle’s high chopper toward Triston Casas that the first baseman booted, though it was called a hit. Then Luis Arraez singled up the middle, Jorge Soler doubled to bring in Wendle, and Chisholm singled to plate another. In the fifth, Jean Segura’s leadoff homer off Whitlock, a shot to left field, made it 6-1.

Whitlock’s final line: 4⅔ innings, 11 hits, including two homers, six runs, with seven strikeouts. Whitlock fell to 4-3 on the year, his ERA rising to 5.15.

Manhattan College walk-on Joe Jacques followed. His final line: 2⅓ innings, five hits, three runs, and two strikeouts. Justin Garza, who was designated for assignment by the Angels back in April, came in for Jacques and finished up. His final line: Two innings, three hits, one run, and one strikeout.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (3-6), meanwhile, turned in seven innings of one-run ball on six hits.

