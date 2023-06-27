NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, nephew found shot to death in Oklahoma

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.

The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.