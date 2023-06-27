The Bruins hold five picks in this week’s NHL Draft. Here’s what else you need to know before the first round begins.

The Bruins hold five picks but none in the first round. They traded their first-round choice to the Washington Capitals in February as part of the deal to acquire Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov. The deal also included the Boston’s 2023 fifth-round pick.

The first round kicks off at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

When the Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery in May, they won the rights to one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory: Connor Bedard . Bedard is almost certain to go off the board at No. 1 — but as far as the rest of the order for this year’s NHL Draft, nothing is set in stone.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 NHL Draft.

The basics

When: Wednesday, June 28, 7 p.m., and Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m.

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

TV: ESPN (first round), NHL Network (Rounds 2-7)

Format: There are seven rounds, with 32 picks in each round. The first 16 picks were determined by the lottery. Picks 17 through 28 went to teams that lost during the first two rounds of the playoffs, with teams that did not win their division in inverse order of regular-season point totals, followed by division winners in inverse order. Next are the conference runnerups, followed by the Stanley Cup Final runnerup and champion.

When do the Bruins pick?

The Bruins do not have a first-round pick; they traded it to the Capitals in February as part of the deal to acquire Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov. The deal also included Boston’s fifth-round pick.

The Bruins also do not have a second-round pick, as they traded it to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade in 2022.

They acquired an additional seventh-rounder from the Kings in 2022. The Bruins are on the hunt for more salary-cap space, a process that began Monday when they dealt Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to Chicago.

Right now, the Bruins hold the following picks:

No. 92, third round

No. 124, fourth round

No. 188, sixth round

No. 214, seventh round (via Los Angeles)

No. 220, seventh round

Draft order

1. Chicago Blackhawks

2. Anaheim Ducks

3. Columbus Blue Jackets

4. San Jose Sharks

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Arizona Coyotes

7. Philadelphia Flyers

8. Washington Capitals

9. Detroit Red Wings

10. St. Louis Blues

11. Vancouver Canucks

12. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa)

13. Buffalo Sabres

14. Pittsburgh Penguins

15. Nashville Predators

16. Calgary Flames

17. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders via Vancouver)

18. Winnipeg Jets

19. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay)

20. Seattle Kraken

21. Minnesota Wild

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Columbus)

23. New York Rangers

24. Nashville Predators (from Edmonton)

25. St. Louis Blues (from Toronto)

26. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey)

27. Colorado Avalanche

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston via Washington)

29. St. Louis Blues (from Dallas via New York Rangers)

30. Carolina Hurricanes

31. Montreal Canadiens (from Florida)

32. Vegas Golden Knights

Bruins’ recent draft history

The Bruins made six selections in last year’s draft. Boston used its first pick, No. 54, to take forward Matthew Poitras of the OHL’s Guelph Storm. Boston did not have a pick in the third round but chose Cole Spicer in the fourth at No. 117.

Bruins draft picks nearing a call-up are Poitras, Ohio State defenseman Mason Lohrei (2020, No. 58), and Boston College forward Trevor Kuntar (2020, No. 89). All three signed two-way, entry-level contracts with the Bruins this spring.

Advertisement

With the first pick …

Connor Bedard, having drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, is the consensus No. 1 pick, and the basement-dwelling Blackhawks are likely to incorporate him into their system sooner rather than later.

The 17-year-old center led the Western Hockey League with 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 regular-season games this season. He also had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven playoff games and was the first player in 11 years to score 10 or more goals in a single playoff series in the league.

After Bedard goes, the rest of the order is less obvious. Here are other top players to watch.

Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (NCAA)

Fantilli is fresh off a sparkling freshman year at Michigan, including winning the 2023 Hobey Baker Award and the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year. He helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship with two goals and three assists. Fantilli’s list of accolades is too long to spell out here, but suffice it to say that he has plenty of experience behind him to justify his place as a top-two prospect.

Will Smith, C, NTDP (USHL)

A Lexington resident committed to BC, Smith anchored the National Team Development Program’s top line this season. Smith is agile, crafty, and fast on the rush. He may require some development at the NCAA level before making the jump to the big show, but he shows immense scoring promise (his 20 points in seven games at World Juniors matched Bedard’s total).

Advertisement

Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (Sweden)

Carlsson spent the last two seasons playing in Sweden’s top professional league, building a wealth of experience against world-class talent. At 6 feet 3 inches and 198 pounds, Carlsson is ranked among the top international skaters in this draft. He isn’t known for his speed or physicality, but his ability to read the ice and make plays makes him a top prospect.

Matvei Michkov, RW, Sochi (KHL)

The Russian-born Michkov is arguably the most complete offensive player in this draft behind Bedard. He is aggressive and confident with the puck, dancing through the offensive zone and dazzling scouts with creative playmaking. Michkov recorded 20 points in 20 games for the Kontinental Hockey League’s HK Sochi. Teams will have to weigh his commitment to play in Russia through the 2025-26 season.

Local players

Smith and NTDP linemate Ryan Leonard (Amherst/BC) are both likely to go in the first round. After them, the field of local talent drops off significantly.

Will McDonough (Duxbury/Harvard), Sean Keohane (Milton/Harvard), and Will Vote (Arlington/BC) could all be selected in the second round or later.

Other draft-eligible New England players include Ben Poitras (Northeastern), Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H./Northeastern), Matthew Wood (UConn), Matt Copponi (Merrimack), and Charles-Alexis Legault (Quinnipiac).

