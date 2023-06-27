Game 80: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

The surprising Marlins are 11 games above .500, good for the top spot in the National League wild card standings and 6½ behind the Braves for first place in the NL East.

After day off following a seven-game road trip, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park to host the Miami Marlins for a three-game series. The Sox took the first two games of their series against the Twins, then lost four of their next five to drop to one game above .500.

The series begins a stretch of nine straight games for the Red Sox against teams currently in playoff position, before they host Oakland for a three-game series heading into the All-Star break.

Garrett Whitlock gets the start for the Sox in Tuesday night’s opener.

Lineups

MARLINS (45-34): TBA

Pitching: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-6, 5.08 ERA)

RED SOX (40-39): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.50 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Marlins vs. Whitlock: Luis Arraez 1-2, Jonathan Davis 0-0, Yuli Gurriel 0-4, Jean Segura 2-2, Jorge Soler 0-1, Joey Wendle 1-1

Red Sox vs. Alcantara: Christian Arroyo 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 1-3, Rafael Devers 0-3, Adam Duvall 0-13, Justin Turner 2-9

Stat of the day: Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez has not struck out since June 14 and enters the series with a .399 average, falling just below the .400 mark after back-to-back one-hit games.

Notes: Whitlock has never started against Miami. He’s gone seven innings in consecutive starts. The Sox have won four of his last five starts and are 10-4 in his last 14. … Whitlock has thrown more than six innings in each of his last three starts, going 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA (20 ⅓ innings, seven earned runs, 21 hits, two walks, and 19 strikeouts) .… The Marlins have 16 wins during the month of June, including three of the past four games. ... Reigning NL Cy Young Sandy Alcantara has pitched at least seven innings in three of his past four outings and six in total. His only career start against the Sox was on Sept. 15, 2020, working six innings of one-run ball.

