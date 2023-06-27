Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović headed to his first MLS All-Star Game

Just over a year after Djordje Petrović made his debut, the Revolution goalkeeper is headed to the MLS All-Star Game.
Petrović was one on of 12 selections made by DC United manager Wayne Rooney, who will lead the MLS All-Stars against English Premier League opponent Arsenal on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, DC. The 26-man roster also consists of two players selected by MLS commissioner Don Garber, while the remaining 12 players were picked via a combined fan, player, and media vote.
Petrović is New England’s only All-Star, even though the Revolution (10-3-6, 36 points) currently sit second in the Eastern Conference behind their opponents on Saturday, FC Cincinnati (13-2-4, 43 points). The 23-year-old is the fifth Revolution goalkeeper to make an All-Star team and first since Matt Turner (2021), who was named the game’s MVP and now plays for Arsenal.
Since his debut last season, Petrović leads the league in saves (160) and ranks third in shutouts (13). A finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2022, he was named the Revolution’s MVP. The Serbian international ranks second in MLS this season in saves (75) and save percentage (77.1), recording six clean sheets through 18 stars.
Earlier this season, he became the fastest goalkeeper in MLS history to record five penalty kick saves, doing so in just 31 starts.
Petrović is one of 19 players making their first All-Star Game appearance and one of eight who arrived in MLS in 2022 or later. The entire roster is listed below.
GOALKEEPERS: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Voted In), Tyler Miller (DC United / Coach’s Selection), Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution / Coach’s Selection)
DEFENDERS (7): Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC / Voted In), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC / Coach’s Selection), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach’s Selection), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls / Coach’s Selection), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC / Voted In)
MIDFIELDERS (9): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Commissioner’s Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Coach’s Selection), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union / Coach’s Selection), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew / Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Voted In), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Coach’s Selection), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)
FORWARDS / WINGERS (7): Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes / Coach’s Selection), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas / Voted In), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United / Coach’s Selection), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC / Commissioner’s Selection), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC / Voted In)
