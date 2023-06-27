Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović headed to his first MLS All-Star Game

Just over a year after Djordje Petrović made his debut, the Revolution goalkeeper is headed to the MLS All-Star Game.

Petrović was one on of 12 selections made by DC United manager Wayne Rooney, who will lead the MLS All-Stars against English Premier League opponent Arsenal on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, DC. The 26-man roster also consists of two players selected by MLS commissioner Don Garber, while the remaining 12 players were picked via a combined fan, player, and media vote.

Petrović is New England’s only All-Star, even though the Revolution (10-3-6, 36 points) currently sit second in the Eastern Conference behind their opponents on Saturday, FC Cincinnati (13-2-4, 43 points). The 23-year-old is the fifth Revolution goalkeeper to make an All-Star team and first since Matt Turner (2021), who was named the game’s MVP and now plays for Arsenal.