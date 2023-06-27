Revolution’s under-19 team — loaded with local talent — picks up another MLS Next Cup championship

Sunday made all that travel time worth it, when Zacarias, LaBelle, and the rest of the Revolution’s U-19 academy team won the MLS Next Cup championship, which pits the country’s elite soccer training academies against each other.

It takes Jason Zacarias about an hour to drive from Billerica Memorial High School to the Revolution Training Center, the MLS club’s $35-million facility next to Patriot Place in Foxborough. He spends a lot of time sitting in traffic with his carpool buddy, teammate Jack LaBelle of Peabody.

With a 2-1 win over FC Delco in the tournament final at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, the Revs’ U-19s brought home their second consecutive national title. Zacarias, an 18-year-old winger set to play for Boston University this fall, was named player of the tournament.

He received a huge boost of confidence in the fall when he was made the team’s captain right before the first game of the season.

“It just allowed me to express myself on the field and just be myself, which I felt like I did in Dallas,” he said. “I just felt free to play and do what I know I can do.”

Fifteen of the 22 players on the roster hail from Massachusetts, with the others coming from Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, and New Jersey. Eight of them, including Zacarias, were members of last year’s squad.

“Just having that experience over most of the other teams was immense,” Zacarias said, noting that he and several teammates sometimes had to miss practice or friendly games before the tournament because of high school graduations. “We knew what we had to do from the beginning. We prepared in the right way, ate the right way, and everything paid off because we had the same experience from last year.”

Even without academy products Noel Buck and Esmir Bajraktarevic, two age-eligible players committed to professional duties, the squad’s depth set it apart from other teams, according to Zacarias and the team’s head coach, former Revs goalkeeper Brad Knighton.

“We knew we had guys off the bench who could come in and make a difference,” Zacarias said.

Two goals from second half substitutes fueled the Revs’ comeback over Delco FC.

Fifteen-year old defender Peyton Miller, a Unionville, Conn., native who became the club’s youngest player to sign a first-team contract earlier this month, equalized with a long-range blast early in the second half.

Miller (center) scored with a blast from distance in the final, while Zacarias (center right) scored the game-winner in the semis. New/New England Revolution

The Revolution went down to 10 men when Sutton’s Jack Burkhardt received his second yellow card in the 77th minute. Knighton’s squad wasn’t deterred. Three minutes later, Needham’s Alex St. John turned home a cross from Cumberland, R.I., native Alex Parvu for the game-winner.

“I don’t think a guy on our roster thought we were going to lose that game,” Knighton said.

His squad’s depth was also crucial as the Revs played amidst a deadly heat wave across Texas and the Southeast, winning five games in eight days as temperatures broke 100 degrees.

Zacarias thanked MLS Next athletic trainers Sabrina Murray and Caitlin Heredia for spending hours in the locker room after games to help the team recover. Knighton said the club ensured his team had access to cryotherapy, ice baths, messages, and other professional level care.

Knighton, who played a club-record twelve seasons with the Revs over two stints, retired in January and became head coach of the U-19 team in April. Zacarias, who grew up going to Revs games, called him a club legend.

“He embodies what a New England Revolution player is,” Zacarias said.

When Knighton arrived, the team sat mid-table and had to win four of their last five league games to keep their hopes of retaining their national title alive. The Revs qualified for the 32-team tournament in Dallas by winning three straight games at a tournament last month in Maryland to advance.

The Revs had to keep battling back once they got to Texas. Down 2-1 in the quarterfinals, Plainville’s Gianluca Armellino converted a penalty in the final moments of regulation to keep the team alive against the Players Development Academy of Somerset, N.J.. before the Revs won in a shootout.

Goalkeeper Max Weinstein saved two spot kicks to clinch the Revs’ second shootout win of the week. The Montpelier, Vt., native — he’s the academy’s first player from the state — was named goalkeeper of the tournament for a second straight year.

“We knew that after that penalty shootout, no one else was going to stop us,” said Zacarias, who scored the winning goal in the semifinal. “It was definitely an unreal moment.”

Last year, his parents and little brother came to Dallas but had to move their flight home, not anticipating the championship run when they booked round-trip tickets.

They knew better this time.

“They only bought flights there,” Zacarias said, “and they didn’t buy flights back because they knew we were going to go all the way once again.”

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.