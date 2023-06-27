For the US women’s soccer team, a World Cup three-peat requires combating complacency

Andonovski and his players gathered for a media event at Dignity Health Sports Park, and will begin practicing in Santa Barbara Wednesday in preparation for their opening game against Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 22.

“Would I be happy with anything short of a third straight win?” Andonovski said Tuesday. “No. Absolutely not. There’s only one thing in mind going to this tournament — our goal is to the win the World Cup. There is no question about it and I don’t think that anyone on our team thinks anything different.”

CARSON, Calif. — No team has won three successive Women’s World Cup titles, but coach Vlatko Andonovski expects the United States to be the first.

A three-peat would be just the beginning, according to Andonovski.

“The first thing is, we want to win the World Cup,” Andonovski said. “But there are other things that come along with it, whether it is preparing the team for the next one, refreshing the team. We have 14 players we believe are ready not just to win this World Cup, they are going to win the Olympics and the next World Cup, and so on. No, I will not be happy [not winning the World Cup].”

The US is strongly favored to lift the trophy in Sydney on Aug. 20. For now, though, the team is focusing on getting off to a successful start, which looks likely against the Vietnamese.

And despite losing key players to injury, the US appears prepared to capture another title.

No team can match the US for experience, considering nine players have been World Cup winners, and three — Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, and Megan Rapinoe — will be participating in their fourth tournament. Then there are newcomers such as central defenders Alana Cook and Naomi Girma and forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Lynn Williams.

“I’m not worried about the inexperience,” Andonovski said. “I traveled on the bus here with Megan, Alex, and Lindsey [Horan] and I felt pretty comfortable just being around them and knowing these are the players that are going to lead the young group. I’m in fact excited about the energy, the enthusiasm the young players bring, the intensity and the drive, as well. I actually think that will be one of our advantages.”

The World Cup field has been increased to 32 teams, risking dilution of quality. But there seems little risk of US complacency.

“That’s what has been the fuel to this team always, is to strive to be the very best, to try to win every single game, whether it’s in practice or on the field,” Rapinoe said. “For us, it’s about continuing to put our best foot forward and continuing to be try to be dominant and be the best team in the world. I can’t believe we’re back at the World Cup again — it’s kind of crazy. This is the best moment, like of all of our careers. It never gets old. There’s always something incredibly special about being able to compete at the very highest level and try and go out there and do your thing.”

In 2019, the US started with a 13-0 victory over Thailand.

“You can’t compare our match against Thailand to any upcoming games,” Morgan said. “That tournament, we started off with a bang and this tournament we’re hopeful and optimistic in being able to be successful. That’s what we’ve worked so hard for the last four years and we have incredible respect for Vietnam. A lot of us watched their game against Germany [1-0 loss] — they’re an incredibly organized team and we can’t overlook our first match of the tournament.”

There might be more decided underdogs than ever, but the quality of the contenders has improved.

“So, the competition’s not going to be any easier than the previous ones and maybe even harder,” Andonovski said. “And we keep hearing that how the competition is getting closer and how it’s getting tougher. I actually think the competition started getting tougher 25 years ago. And we just had a great staff before this one, that found a way to push this team and get the standards a little bit higher and push them that one extra percent to get them on top again or keep them on top.

“And it is our responsibility to do the same now in this tournament, push this team one extra percent to be the best and to stay the best.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.