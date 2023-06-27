With owner Steve Cohen waiting on deck, Mets feast on Brewers

The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games. New York began the season with a record $355 million payroll and has struggled to a 36-43 record. The Mets entered Tuesday’s game 8½ games back of the final NL wild-card spot.

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the struggling Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-2, Tuesday night, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a news conference on the state of the team.

Cohen grabbed everyone’s attention earlier in the day when he tweeted: “I will be doing a press conference [Wednesday] before the game. You will get it from me straight.”

The Mets, who were coming off a three-hit, 2-1 loss Monday night, started slowly again as Milwaukee’s Julio Teheran (2-3) retired the first nine batters on just 34 pitches.

Nimmo opened the fourth with a 422-foot homer, the first of four by the Mets. Francisco Lindor hit his 200th career homer with one out and Nimmo hit a 396-foot, two-run homer just beyond the left-center field fence in the fifth.

Tommy Pham had an RBI double in the sixth, when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer.

Teheran gave up all seven runs in 5⅔ innings — as many runs as he had allowed in his first six starts spanning 35⅔ innings for the Brewers — since being signed on May 25 after he was released by the Padres.

Peterson (2-6), who had an 8.08 ERA before being demoted to Triple A Syracuse on May 16, allowed eight baserunners — five hits and three walks — and induced a pair of double plays in his longest scoreless outing since he blanked Colorado over six innings last Aug. 27. He struck out five and threw 110 pitches, the second most by a Mets starter this year.

The Brewers Brian Anderson ended the combined shutout bid with a two-run single in the eighth off Jeff Brigham.

Speaking during separate news conferences before the game, Mets manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler said they have the support of Cohen, even if the team’s struggles are wearing on the owner.

“He’s frustrated — very competitive man, trust me, very competitive man,” Showalter said. “He likes to win.”

Cohen’s tweet announcing his news conference was his first non-reply on Twitter since June 14, when the Mets beat the rival Yankees, 4-3, in 10 innings and he wrote, “That was a crazy game. Too many mental mistakes but I will take it.”

“I think we’re sharing a lot of the same emotions,” Eppler said. “We talked this wintertime every day, too. So it’s not different. But I think the feelings are different than this winter.”