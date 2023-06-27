After mutiny against Putin, Russia’s friends have reason to hedge bets

For Putin, who has cobbled together a surprisingly sturdy list of countries that either back his war on Ukraine or have stayed neutral, it was a much-needed display of mutual reassurance. Russia’s message, it seemed, was business as usual on foreign policy, even after the alarming events of last weekend.

LONDON — Even before President Vladimir Putin of Russia broke his public silence on Monday about the aborted mutiny that brought rogue troops to within 125 miles of Moscow, he was on the phone with the leaders of Iran, Qatar, and other friendly countries, soaking up their expressions of support while presumably promising a return to stability.

As rattled as they may have been by an armed insurrection in a nuclear-weapons state, Russia’s friends and business partners are unlikely to abandon Putin, according to diplomats and analysts. The more likely scenario, they say, is for them to hedge their bets against further Russian instability.

“I’m not surprised at any of those public statements,” said Michael A. McFaul, a former American ambassador to Russia. “It’s not in our interest or anyone’s else interest to stir things up. But privately, if your goal is stability, then you should be worried about Putin’s ability to provide this stability.”

McFaul said the rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin presented Ukraine and its allies with a fresh chance to convince foreign leaders, from Beijing to Brasília, that backing Russia, or staying neutral, was the wrong bet.

But to make that case, they will have to prevail over a complex web of motives on the part of leaders who have lined up with Russia, whether ideological, strategic, commercial, or even — as in the case of a few — simple self-preservation.

China, Putin’s most important patron, views Russia as a linchpin in its campaign to blunt the global ambitions of the United States. Though President Xi Jinping is not reported to have spoken to Putin since the crisis, on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry reaffirmed its support for Russia, calling it a “friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for the new era.”

That came a day after Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Andrei Rudenko, met in Beijing with the Chinese foreign minister, Qin Gang, as part of a visit that appeared to have been scheduled before the uprising. The meeting was publicized by the Chinese state media, which said the two men discussed the “Ukraine crisis,” among other issues.

“Xi’s worst-case scenario is a weak Putin that loses the war and ultimately gets ousted,” said Evan S. Medeiros, a professor of Asian studies at Georgetown University. “A weak Russia denies China an ally in its competition with the US and, perhaps worse, leaves Xi isolated globally and under pressure from democracies.”

But the public support for Russia has been preceded by hints of private frustration in Beijing that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put China in an increasingly tough position. China has said it is not taking sides in the war, even as it remains Russia’s main diplomatic and economic benefactor, and that tortuous stance has badly strained China’s ties with Europe.

That has led China to edge a little away from Russia by arranging a call between Xi and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and by proposing broad principles for a peace process that included condemning the use of nuclear weapons and calling for respect of sovereignty.

“I think you could start to see more of that hedging and signaling,” said John Culver, a former US intelligence analyst on China.

The same mix of public support and private doubt is evident in the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries have overlooked Russia’s war on Ukraine because they increasingly viewed Putin as an alternative source of security in a volatile region where the United States is viewed as pulling back.

Russia has played that role since 2015, when its military intervened in the Syrian civil war. Putin’s support for Syria’s autocratic leader, Bashar Assad, was not lost on Arab leaders, who contrasted it with what they saw as President Obama’s abandonment of the Egyptian president, Hosni Mubarak.

A parade of gulf leaders has called Putin in recent days, from the emir of Qatar and the president of the United Arab Emirates, to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi leader on Tuesday expressed support for the “steps made by Russia to defend the constitutional order,” according to the Kremlin.

That is a predictable reaction by a fellow autocrat, but it papers over tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The two countries had once worked together to keep oil prices as high as possible, but now Russia is aggressively selling oil at cut rates, even as Saudi Arabia tries to prop up the price.

“The bottom line is that they thought they could balance an unreliable United States with a more reliable Russia,” said Martin S. Indyk, the Lowy distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “And now they face an even more unreliable and potentially unstable Russia.”