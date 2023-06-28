‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ raids the lost ark of nostalgia

Since then, I’ve secretly hoped to have that feeling again at the cinema, a wish that is as probable as catching lightning in a bottle or finding the Holy Grail.

I deserve “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in the same way I deserved to be grounded when I misbehaved as a kid. I had it coming, so it behooves me to confess my sins and atone. The 1981 movie that introduced the titular globetrotting archaeologist played by Harrison Ford, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” remains my greatest moviegoing experience.

The fifth installment in the Indy saga is not a bad movie per se. It is, however, a not-so-subtle reminder that nostalgia has a dark side. As a matter of fact, “Dial of Destiny” is an exhausting endless loop of nostalgia; every scene is designed to evoke the memory of one or more of the franchise’s earlier installments. It’s like having director James Mangold poking you in the ribs for 154 minutes while pointing at the screen and yelling, “Remember that? And that? And that?!”

There isn’t a single original beat here. Instead, this movie is Hollywood’s idea of what it thinks a fan like me would want. I cop to being flattered, I suppose, but “Dial of Destiny” is superficial and lacks emotional punch. It’s regurgitating thrills that we’ve long since digested. Several familiar characters make return appearances, but seeing them used as cameos designed to goose fans is somewhat depressing.

The rousing “Raiders March” by John Williams (who once again provides the score) kicks up under several action scenes and, for the first time, it didn’t stir me. Similarly, “Marion’s Theme,” one of the composer’s loveliest character motifs, is used to remind us of a scene in the first film — unintentionally cheapening it.

The opening of “Dial of Destiny” is a callback of sorts to the opening of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” Once again, we find a younger Indy on a train, but instead of getting an age-appropriate actor to play him (see: “Crusade” with the late River Phoenix), we spend nearly a half hour with a CGI de-aged Harrison Ford. While the digital effect looks better than usual, there are still several moments when Ford looks as if he were made out of Silly Putty. For the love of Ponce de León, stop using this technology until it’s perfected, Hollywood!

Claymation Jones, I mean Indy, is on a quest with fellow researcher Basil Shaw (Toby Jones). They run afoul of Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a Nazi with designs on the titular dial, which was invented by the famous ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes in Syracuse. The contraption may have the power to drop people into the past, allowing them to wreak the kind of havoc Cher never thought about when she sang that “If I Could Turn Back Time” song.

This is why Archimedes broke the damn thing into two pieces after he invented it and hid one of them using a series of riddles and impossible feats of derring-do. Or perhaps he just knew it would be used as the MacGuffin in an Indiana Jones movie so made finding it a challenge.

Indy and Basil outwit Dr. Voller, but the quest for the other half of the dial drives Basil Shaw mad. Fast-forward to 1969. Dr. Jones is retiring from those college archeology classes we barely ever see him teaching in this series.

Enter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Basil’s daughter whom Indy last saw when she was 12. She’s part of the new generation of explorers seeking treasure so hot it might melt your face off. “Dial of Destiny” presents her as a frenemy to Indy, and while Helena is portrayed as an amoral hustler instead of as a damsel in distress like Kate Capshaw in “Temple of Doom,” she reminded me of Cate Blanchett’s villain from the last Indiana Jones movie, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

Chasing Helena across several countries (don’t ask) and encountering Dr. Voller again, Indy must confront his own aging as well as the lifestyle he has chosen for himself. Along the way, he crosses paths with old friend, Renaldo (a delightfully loose Antonio Banderas), and Helena’s teenage partner-in-crime, Teddy (Ethann Isidore), who is clearly a stand-in for Ke Huy Quan’s fan-favorite character, Short Round from “Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom.”

A lot of people die, much danger is averted, and we’re once again treated to a grand spectacle at the film’s climax. It’s all wrapped up in a package that’s too neat to leave an impression.

Now, about all that nostalgia stoking: It actually feels counterintuitive because the climax of this movie comes off as one huge argument against seeking solace and comfort in the past. The movie is sending us mixed messages, and a lot of the plot feels like an apology for the last installment, the one that really upset fans. I was callously indifferent to “Crystal Skull”, though I admire its decision to not give the audience what it wanted. (And I loved the much hated refrigerator gag.)

I have to give credit where it is due. Mangold keeps the film moving, and Ford seems truly engaged. Mikkelsen is a good villain, and the dial itself is a cool premise that pays off almost as well as the original’s Ark of the Covenant.

I should be angrier about this movie than I am. After all, I never wanted to see Indiana Jones as an old man. We age, but our childhood heroes should stay encased in their prime. And yet, I find myself feeling more generous than I should toward “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” if only because its last shot makes for a nice, sweet coda to the series.

Truthfully, I should be punished for being so forgiving, so I’m grounding myself. If you need me, I’ll be in my room sulking.

★★1/2

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

Directed by James Mangold. Written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp, and Mangold. Starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Ethann Isidore, Antonio Banderas. 154 minutes. At AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, suburbs. PG-13 (far less gruesome than its predecessors)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.