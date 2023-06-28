Layers of meaning in ‘Momias de los Cóndores’ at Gallery Kayafas

The artists were in the northern city of Chachapoyas to photograph the place where 19-year-old Joel Arquímedes Molero Sánchez was tortured and killed in 2013. They realized they were near Laguna de los Cóndores , where a tomb containing more than 200 mummies had been discovered in a cliffside in 1997. The Leymebamba Museum , a public institution run in partnership with the nonprofit Centro Mallqui , houses the remains.

Juan Barboza-Gubo and Andrew Mroczek were traveling in Peru in 2015, photographing sites where hate crimes were said to be committed against LGBTQ Peruvians, when they happened upon another subject: Incan mummies.

A year later, Mroczek and Barboza-Gubo spent an afternoon photographing the mummies. The 11 resulting portraits, “Momias de los Cóndores,” are up at Gallery Kayafas. Working with one light and one black backdrop, the artists shot stark closeups that demonstrate the care Incas took with their dead. The bodies were embalmed: The skin was cured, the organs removed, and the remains were placed in woven textiles.

Andrew Mroczek & Juan Barboza-Gubo, “Momia 4,” 2016, inkjet print. © Mroczek and Barboza-Gubo Gallery Kayafas/Andrew Mroczek & Juan Barboza-Gubo

Those burial shrouds are stitched with faces. In a 2016 BBC story, Centro Mallqui’s director, bioanthropologist Sonia Guillén said, “The Inca mummy participated in meetings, still held property,” and that when alive, the people likely held positions of power.

Some mummies have been removed from their shrouds for study. They’re tagged and held in fine mesh nets that read like pale auras. The Incas folded their dead into fetal positions, and the two in “Momia 3″ have hands cupping their faces. Their skin is shriveled and leathery; we can see the bared teeth and eye sockets of one, who appears lost in thought for eternity. The second seems to hide behind its hands, as if flinching from what’s next.

They’re shown in conjunction with another series by the artists depicting mausoleums in Lima’s Cementerio Presbítero Matías Maestro, the oldest cemetery in Peru. It looks like a grand yet austere city. Many of the drawers in these images contain the remains of priests.

Andrew Mroczek & Juan Barboza-Gubo, “Cemeterio 1,” 2016, inkjet print. © Mroczek and Barboza-Gubo Gallery Kayafas/Andrew Mroczek & Juan Barboza-Gubo

Both series observe how societies honor their esteemed dead. In their 2020 book, “Fatherland,” about LGBTQ hate crimes in Peru, Mroczek (who will give a gallery talk on June 30) and Barboza-Gubo consecrate sites where marginalized people were victimized. Those photographs, not on the wall, haunt this show, setting off crosscurrents through time of mortal themes: destruction and preservation, loathing and respecting, and power dynamics that calculate who belongs in a society — and who does not.

ANDREW MROCZEK & JUAN BARBOZA-GUBO: MOMIAS DE LOS CÓNDORES

