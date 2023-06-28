Roped in by cast of Netflix western ‘The Abandons’

I’ll definitely be a one-man fanboy convention when this Netflix baby hits the screen. It’s called “The Abandons,” it’s a western, and it will star two of my favorites, Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey. Scully and Cersei, together at last.
“The Abandons” is a 10-episode series from Kurt Sutter, the guy behind “Sons of Anarchy” and “Mayans M.C.” It’s set in 1850s Oregon, as families that are getting forced out by corrupt wealthy power-mongers begin to fight back. Anderson will play a rich matriarch who inherited her husband’s mining fortune and learned to triumph in a largely male domain. Headey will play the mother of four orphans who, I’m guessing, is part of the resistance.
Also good news: Anderson’s “Sex Education” is returning to Netflix for its fourth season this fall. The season will include Ncuti Gatwa, by the way, who has always been a standout as Eric — but it will be his last season, as he takes on his new role as the 15th Doctor Who, to be introduced this Christmas. In British Vogue, Gatwa said that Eric “gets the ending I wanted for him. Things get tied up.” Gatwa also appears in the Greta Gerwig movie “Barbie,” which opens on July 21.
