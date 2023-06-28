Roped in by cast of Netflix western ‘The Abandons’

I’ll definitely be a one-man fanboy convention when this Netflix baby hits the screen. It’s called “The Abandons,” it’s a western, and it will star two of my favorites, Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey. Scully and Cersei, together at last.

“The Abandons” is a 10-episode series from Kurt Sutter, the guy behind “Sons of Anarchy” and “Mayans M.C.” It’s set in 1850s Oregon, as families that are getting forced out by corrupt wealthy power-mongers begin to fight back. Anderson will play a rich matriarch who inherited her husband’s mining fortune and learned to triumph in a largely male domain. Headey will play the mother of four orphans who, I’m guessing, is part of the resistance.