Rufus Wainwright embraces the folk he absorbed from his folks

Produced by Mitchell Froom, “Folkocracy” features Wainwright’s interpretations of the songs his parents and their friends taught him — traditional songs from the British Isles and “the old, weird America.” There are a few wild cards, including covers of a Mamas & the Papas chestnut and Neil Young’s “Harvest,” as well as the singer’s take on a Hawaiian protest song. Several high-profile guests appear as duet partners — John Legend, David Byrne, Chaka Khan.

For his 12th studio album, Rufus Wainwright has finally plunged into the world of traditional folk music. He was born a folk nepo baby — his mother was the late Kate McGarrigle and his father is Loudon Wainwright III. Since his early years as a pop unicorn following his 1998 debut, however, he has become better known for his immersion in art song, opera, and Judy Garland fanaticism.

Wainwright’s summer tour will deliver him to the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Friday. We caught up with the 49-year-old singer on his way to see the Grand Canyon with his husband and 12-year-old daughter, Viva.

Q. “Down in the Willow Garden” is a duet with Brandi Carlile. She’s putting so much good out there in the world, it strikes me as kind of bizarre that the two of you would get together on an old murder ballad, of all things.

A. Well, you know, us saints like to let off steam, too [laughs]. That’s from an old album the Everly Brothers made. I do feel, due to the brutal nature of the subject matter, that it would not have been possible in our day and age to do that with two men singing. I felt it needed a woman on it.

I think one of the great things about folk music is that it is all-encompassing — the good, the bad, the ugly, and all that. German fairy tales survive partially because of how graphic they are, and I think murder ballads have the same power.

Q. Did she have any kind of reaction to your choice of that song?

A. No, it didn’t faze her at all, actually. She got it. Look, if violence against women was something in the past, what’s the use of digging it up? But obviously we know that’s not the case.

Q. You sing a Peggy Seeger song with John Legend. Do you think that felt to him like stepping outside of his wheelhouse?

A. Unless you’re a folk person, she’s not a household name. That being said, her husband [Ewan MacColl] wrote “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” and it was about her. She’s part of the constellation of legendary figures, in my opinion, in American music. She’s someone who I think should be celebrated far more, especially since she’s still alive.

Q. Your version of Neil Young’s “Harvest” [with Andrew Bird and Chris Stills] is gorgeous. I’m wondering if you have a read on the lyrics. What exactly is he getting at?

A. It’s interesting you ask, because I don’t! I’ve been singing that song for many, many years and every time I sing it, I’m left with more questions than answers. Which I think is part of the beauty of it. “The promise of a man” — I always thought it was this noble [idea], but that could also be incredibly tongue-in-cheek. Like, what is the promise of a man? Not great [laughs].

Rufus Wainwright's new album, "Folkocracy," features duets with Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, John Legend, Andrew Bird, and others.

But I did find out recently that Neil is really happy with our version. He told Daryl Hannah, his wife, and she told a friend of mine. He apparently doesn’t do that often. So I’m very happy about that. Hopefully I’ll have the chance to ask him what the hell I’m singing about.

Q. “Going to a Town” is your own song, remade. It’s clear that it’s a protest song, but it’s kind of vague. It can be interpreted in a number of ways.

A. I wrote that initially after the invasion of Iraq in, what, 2004 or ‘05? I did cast it in a more general frame, on purpose. And it’s served me well over the years. It kind of plays both sides a little bit. At its heart, it is in fact a love song. It’s a piece of music that’s written for someone you care deeply about and are very upset with and really want to keep a relationship with but need things to ameliorate. I don’t consider it an anti-America song.

Q. You’ve talked about how you grew up in the folk festival world at the feet of your parents but have not addressed that head-on in your music until now. Were you resistant because you wanted to be your own person?

A. I had a love-hate relationship with the folk scene growing up. On the one hand, I had some of the most incredible musical moments anyone could ever have. Speaking of Peggy Seeger, I sang with her when I was 12 years old. Emmylou Harris, Linda Ronstadt. On the other hand, I did not relate to that world in terms of my sexuality. There wasn’t a lot of room for gay men. And I’m not saying it was anti-gay or these people were homophobic. It just was not part of that world, you know? So I had to seek for myself opera and Judy Garland. I needed something a little more theatrical, shall we say [laughs]. But then I realized over the years how important that background, that fundamental education was.

Q. But in the traditional songs, like the murder ballads, there’s a lot of heavy emotion. It’s all just storytelling, isn’t it?

A. Yeah. Everything is based on the power of melody, which I love and fight for. A great tune. It’s the same in opera and in folk music.

Q. It’s eye-opening that Chaka Khan would sing an old traditional song [”Cotton Eyed Joe”].

A. I took that from an old Nina Simone version that I loved. So, like, if Nina can do it, I’m sure Chaka can do it. When I presented it to her, Chaka’s first comment was, “Oh, it reminds me a lot of my father.” So that was good.

Q. And “Arthur McBride” — did you learn that from Paul Brady’s version?

A. Yeah. He’s a close family friend. We used to go visit him in Ireland when I was a kid. He’d sing that song in the living room with us, and I was just fascinated with it. So I decided to put my own slant on it, which is a little more Germanic and kind of Straussian.

Q. “Wild Mountain Thyme” is a song that’s sung everywhere in Ireland. Your mom’s father was Irish?

A. My mother was mostly Irish, maybe a quarter French Canadian. We’re from Donegal. It’s very beautiful. I’m always shocked when I’m there that I really do see my mother in a lot of the faces. I’m actually celebrating my 50th birthday in Ireland — I’m going to be onstage on July 22 in Dublin.

Q. What should people expect from the show?

A. We’re doing a lot of “Folkocracy” but also songs from another album we’re promoting. It’s kind of a secret album called “Road Trip Elegies.” It’s a project I did with Audible — me speaking about my life, interspersed with songs that mean a great deal to me, cut live at McCabe’s [Guitar Shop in Santa Monica, Calif.]. We’ll do a lot of songs from that, too. That album is only available at the venue. Some of the songs are original, and I also sing some Italian pop music, parlor songs, some of my mother’s songs. A real variety. The album is just the songs, so you don’t have to hear me blab on [laughs].

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

At the Music Hall, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth, N.H. June 30 at 8 p.m. $48-78. www.themusichall.org