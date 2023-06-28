Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

THE SPEARMINT SEA The local swirl-pop outfit heads up a bill with two other Boston-based acts steeped in melancholia: synthwavers Pilgrims of Yearning and thundering post-punkers Le Couteau. June 30, 8 p.m. Deep Cuts, Medford. 781-219-3815, deepcuts.rocks

TORI AMOS “Ocean to Ocean,” the 2021 album from this pianist and composer of heady, metaphor-rich pop, grapples with grief while being expansive and verdant. July 1, 7:30 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

SPARKS Ron and Russell Mael’s delightfully off-kilter synth-glam-art-rock duo followed up its foray into film (scoring the Adam Driver/Marion Cotillard musical “Annette,” being the subject of Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers”) with “The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte,” their sharply rendered 25th album. July 1, 8 p.m. The Wilbur. 617-248-9700, thewilbur.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

JOHN JORGENSON BLUEGRASS BAND (J2B2) The guitar slinger who emerged during the neo-traditional country wave of the 1980s with the Desert Rose Band swaps out his Telecaster for a mandolin in this iteration, one of several genre-specific outfits bearing his name. His Desert Rose bandmate Herb Pederson is also a member of this one. June 30, 8 p.m. $32. The Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. 508-746-4488, www.spirecenter.org

JACOB JOLLIFF BAND This is a good week if you’re a fan of mandolin. A one-time member of Joy Kills Sorrow and Yonder Mountain String Band and recent touring player in Bela Fleck’s band, mandolinist Jolliff makes his way to Rockport fronting his own band. July 5, 8 p.m. $18-$20. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

ELLIS PAUL The New England folk mainstay begins a four-show celebration of 30 years of making music this week, and he’s come up with a marvelous way to do it: Thursday’s show will revisit the music he made in the ‘90s, the next two the aughts and 2010s; the final show will highlight the new via his just-released album, “55.” July 6-8, 8 p.m., July 9, 7 p.m. $30. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

POPA CHUBBY The Bronx’s own singer-guitarist (born Ted Horowitz) has been dishing up his gravelly and galvanic take on the urban blues for over a quarter-century, evoking both the bedrock laid down by Willie Dixon and the space flights of afronaut Jimi Hendrix. July 1, 8 p.m. $35-$40. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

LIL JAZZ BAND Berklee’s Summer in the City series presents jazz vocalist and recent Berklee alum Lillian McKenzie fronting her group cofounded with bassist Sebastien Ricard. For two years they’ve been touring the country, playing their mix of standards and danceable grooves. July 2, 2-5 p.m. Free. Spectacle Island, Boston Harbor Islands. college.berklee.edu/events/summer

BATTLE OF THE BIG BANDS The Somerville Arts Council presents two up-and-coming Boston-based jazz ensembles, full of fire and finesse: drummer-composer Henry Godfrey’s Jazz Orchestra and saxophonist-composer Kira Daglio’s Fine Big Band. July 5. 6:30 p.m. $25. Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville. www.artsatthearmory.org/events

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

ROCKPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL Violinist Stefan Jackiw, clarinetist Yoonah Kim, and pianist Max Levinson offer a trio program of music by Brahms and both Clara and Robert Schumann (June 30); the buzzy Isidore Quartet performs pieces by Dinuk Wijeratne, Benjamin Britten, and Brahms with special guest pianist Shai Wosner (July 1); pianist Stewart Goodyear concludes the weekend with an evening of Beethoven sonatas and his own compositions (July 2). Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

TANGLEWOOD The Boston Symphony Orchestra might not have moved into its summer home yet, but that doesn’t mean the stages at Tanglewood are dark. This weekend, the Tanglewood Music Center stages its annual string quartet marathon and several other concerts at Ozawa Hall (July 1-2), and the Pacifica Quartet performs with soprano Karen Slack at the Linde Center for Music and Learning (July 2). Oh, and Elvis Costello & the Imposters (July 1), Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (July 2), and James Taylor (July 3 and 4) headline at the Shed. Tanglewood, Lenox. 617-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL The Newport Music Festival gets rolling this coming week with a free brass concert (July 4), a folk flavored evening by the Sinta saxophone quartet (July 5), a pensive piano program by Simone Dinnerstein (July 6) and a performance by the elegant Aizuri Quartet (July 7), all with the opulent Gilded Age mansions of Newport as a backdrop. Newport, R.I. 401-846-1133, www.newportclassical.org

A.Z. MADONNA









ARTS

Theater

REVOLUTION’S EDGE A site-specific production, scripted by Patrick Gabridge and directed by Alexandra Smith, “Revolution’s Edge” is set on April 18, 1775, the day before the momentous Battles of Lexington and Concord. Featuring Brooks Reeves as clergyman and Loyalist Mather Byles Jr., who has just resigned his post as rector of the Old North Church; Nathan Johnson as Cato, who is enslaved by Byles; and Evan Turissini as ship’s captain John Pulling, who is poised to hang signal lanterns in the steeple of the Old North Church that night. Through Sept. 19. Production by Plays in Place. At Old North Church. www.oldnorth.com/revolutions-edge

EVITA Shereen Pimentel delivers an electrifying performance as Eva Perón, the former first lady of Argentina. Under the direction of Sammi Cannold, this production of the Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical seeks less to valorize or vilify than to understand the complex woman at its heart. Through July 30. American Repertory Theater in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

OFF PEAK In this comedy by playwright-actress Brenda Withers, Peggy Pharr Wilson and Kevin O’Rourke star as a pair of ex-lovers in their 50s who, after not seeing each other in nearly two decades, bump into each other on a Metro North train. But is it more than a chance encounter? Directed by James Warwick. July 6-23. Great Barrington Public Theater, at Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Great Barrington. 413-372-1980, www.greatbarringtonpublictheater.org

DON AUCOIN









Dance

JACOB’S PILLOW DANCE FESTIVAL This is the place to be for dance lovers this week, with an amazing slate of performers lined up — Mark Morris Dance Group (through July 2), Sole Defined (June 30), Dutch National Ballet in a historic festival debut (July 5-9), and The School at Jacob’s Pillow Performance Ensemble, which will offer a glimpse into the student experience with repertoire created on the dancers by program faculty (July 1). $5-$95. Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

SAVING GRACE DANCE ENSEMBLE As part of the company’s mission to present spiritually uplifting performing arts events, Saving Grace features 11 dance companies and over 70 dancers in the outdoor concert “ARTFULNESS. An Afternoon of Inspiring Dance.” Styles range from ballet to contemporary dance and jazz. July 1. $25-$35. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. https://windhover.org/

BALLET PAPILLON This fledgling company from the Dallas-Fort Worth area brings its debut production, “Unbroken,” to the North Shore. The afternoon outdoor concert features eight different works of original choreography tied together with the themes of overcoming hardships and creating beauty from the broken, all expressed through the unique freedom of dance. July 30. $12-$20. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. https://windhover.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

HOKUSAI: INSPIRATION AND INFLUENCE The Japanese master artist and printmaker, active from the late-18th to the mid-19th centuries, had gone viral long before the term — or viruses, for that matter — was known to exist: His influence helped seed European Impressionism in the years following his death in 1849, as reproductions of his work made a powerful imprint on artists including Claude Monet and Paul Gauguin. But he continues to influence artists right up to the present day, as this show makes clear. Expect to see work by Andy Warhol, Yayoi Kusama, and several artists responding to his foundational experiments meshing marine biology and erotica, now evolved into a slate of contemporary manga comics showcasing what its fans refer to as “tentacle porn.” Through July 16. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

I AM SEEN … THEREFORE, I AM: ISAAC JULIEN AND FREDERICK DOUGLASS A lush five-channel video by Julien is the point of entry to this exhibition chronicling the prescient vision of Frederick Douglass, who saw the nascent field of photography as a key weapon in the war for American hearts and minds as abolition gained momentum. For Americans to think of Black people as something other than chattel property, Douglass believed they would first have to see them as such. Julien’s video captures Douglass, played by the British actor Ray Fearon, opining on American injustice and the power of the photographic image to an array of audiences; beyond it, jewel-like displays of historical portraits of Black Americans, dressed in their best finery, give visual fact to Douglass’s words. Through Sept. 24. Wadsworth Atheneum, 600 Main St., Hartford. 860-278-2670, thewadsworth.org

WOMEN AND ABSTRACTION: 1741-NOW This survey, built almost entirely from the Addison’s formidable collection, examines the mostly-Modern convention of abstraction with a broad lens, suggesting the idea, while claimed by a certain cohort of mid-century American men, has a much longer, less-masculine lifespan. Through July 30. Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy. 180 Main St., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

MURRAY WHYTE

STUFFED Guest curators Mallory A. Ruymann and Leah Triplett Harrington bring together 13 female artists whose work is padded, upholstered, batted, or lined. The artists use that soft, internal thickening in myriad mediums, including textiles, sculpture, painting, and more, to ask what volume and comfiness conveys about what has traditionally been seen as women’s work. What do they say about society’s notions of women’s roles? And how do you upend that old narrative? Through Sept. 15. Faye G., Jo, and James Stone Gallery, Boston University, 855 Commonwealth Ave. www.bu.edu/art/5403-2/

Maria A. Guzmán Capron, “Doble,” 2022. Fabric, thread, batting, stuffing, spray paint, latex paint. Boston University Faye G., Jo, and James Stone Gallery

CATE McQUAID













EVENTS

Comedy









JAY LARSON In his new special, “Sounds Like Bruce,” Larson says he thinks women are better at business. “What do you know about the Boy Scouts of America?,” he says. “Nothing. You don’t know a thing. What do you know about the Girl Scouts of America? Cookies. They disrupted a billion-dollar industry. They weren’t like, ‘Let’s have a bake sale!’ They were like, ‘Let’s take over the world!’” June 30 at 7 p.m. and July 1 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $33. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

TV MADE ME GAY This variety show, cohosted by Will Smalley and Ginny Nightshade, explores the influence of television on queer culture, with stand-up sets on the theme of “TV that made me gay” from Connor Doherty, Kaitlin Buckley, and Ken Reid, plus a musical performance from Mike D’Angelo, followed by a Q&A with each guest. June 30, 8 p.m. $25. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

SEAN SULLIVAN The Boston comic says his kids are always yelling to him from another room like there’s some kind of emergency. “It’s always some nonsense like, ‘Dad! Daaad! Daaaaad! Can we glue googly eyes on a cotton ball?’” He pauses to wipe his brow. “Are you asking if it’s possible? Or are you guys looking for permission? Do you guys have a cotton ball? Where’s the dog right now? What am I about to walk out to?” With Peter Martin and Justin Hoff. July 1, 7 p.m. $12. Lansdowne Pub, 9 Lansdowne St. www.eventbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III













Family

DISNEY TRIVIA NIGHT Do you love watching wild fairytales and dreams coming true? Head over to The Bridge Coffee House to test your knowledge on the vast repertoire of Disney films. The game will move through three rounds of increasing difficulty to accommodate children and adults. All guests can purchase themed drinks and snacks in between rounds. June 30, 7-9:30 p.m. $5 per team at the door. The Bridge Coffee House, 239 West Center St., West Bridgewater. eventbrite.com

HBO KIDS 4TH OF JULY PARADE FUND-RAISER Celebrate Independence Day with the Heather Bone Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting family-and child-focused nonprofits. Families will parade through Duxbury in red, white, and blue before enjoying a petting zoo and hayrides. Food will also be available from Chestnut Street Grille and J’s Ice Cream Truck. July 1, 11 a.m. Free; suggested donation of $5 per person or $25 per family. 77 Meetinghouse Road, Duxbury. eventbrite.com

NEEDHAM FIREWORKS Continue the early Independence Day celebrations with Needham’s 25-minute fireworks display on July 3. Guests can also enjoy a food tent, pony rides, face painting, and a pie-eating contest followed by a performance by The Reminisants, a New England-based band focused on music from the 1950s through ‘90s. July 3, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Memorial Park, 92 Rosemary St., Needham. mommypoppins.com

MADDIE BROWNING



