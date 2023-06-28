“These results suggest that LLMs will make pandemic-class agents widely accessible as soon as they are credibly identified, even to people with little or no laboratory training,” said the paper, which has not yet undergone peer review but is being prepared for submission to the journal Health Security . The authors say that with easy access to AI chatbots, “the number of individuals capable of killing tens of millions will dramatically increase.”

That’s the dismaying message delivered earlier this month by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab. A new paper co-authored by associate professor Kevin Esvelt describes how a group of his students used freely accessible “large language model” programs like GPT-4 to create a detailed roadmap for getting access to exceptionally deadly diseases.

In movies, you have to be an evil genius to wipe out humanity. But in the real world, thanks to artificial intelligence, you might not have to be a genius — just evil.

The study is the latest in a series of speculative but deeply scary warnings about the perils of AI. Even scientists who helped develop the technology are demanding tougher regulation of AI, warning that if left unchecked, it could cause economic and political chaos, and perhaps even massive loss of life.

The MIT paper is based on a classroom exercise for the Media Lab’s “Safeguarding the Future” course. Students (who were not biologists) wanted to find out whether AI chatbots could provide guidance in how to create a deadly pathogen. Three groups of three or four students put their questions to several different AI systems, including GPT-4, GPT-3.5, Microsoft Bing, Google Bard, and open-source chatbot FreedomGPT.

“Over one hour, the three groups independently prompted the chatbots to walk them through the conception, design, and acquisition of agents likely to cause a pandemic,” the paper says. When the hour was up, the various AI bots had identified four possible pandemic diseases, including the virus that caused the global influenza epidemic of 1918, which killed over 20 million people worldwide.

The bots also described how to create this and other diseases using synthetic DNA, listed companies that sell the necessary chemicals and equipment, and named DNA synthesis companies that might be willing to assemble infectious viruses from customer-provided synthetic DNA. One of the AIs even suggested ways of altering the DNA sequences so a commercial synthesis firm would not realize the customer was trying to create something dangerous.

Esvelt told the Globe that the four diseases chosen by the AI aren’t severe enough to pose an immediate pandemic threat. For instance, today’s flu viruses are closely related to the 1918 flu, so the immune systems of many humans are already programmed to fight it off.

In this November 1918 photo made available by the Library of Congress, a nurse takes the pulse of a patient in the influenza ward of the Walter Reed hospital in Washington. Library of Congress/Associated Press

The problem, said Esvelt, is that scientists will probably discover deadlier pathogens and describe them in scientific papers. “Once scientists identify such viruses, as many naively intend to do, their results suggest that pandemics will become accessible to many people without laboratory skills,” Esvelt said.

For Esvelt, it’s not just an AI problem. He believes scientists are too quick to publish detailed information about newly discovered pathogens, thereby making it easier for bad actors to synthesize them. And he thinks there are companies willing to provide DNA synthesizing equipment and services to people who shouldn’t get them.

“Our paper is primarily a call for universal DNA synthesis screening,” he said. Companies that provide such services should run tests to make sure that customers haven’t ordered DNA that could produce something dangerous. And companies that sell the necessary equipment should program it so that it won’t reproduce DNA sequences of known pathogens.

But Esvelt thinks AI companies have a role to play as well. “We need to ensure that AIs are more trustworthy and reliable than humans,” he said.

Esvelt thinks all future AI systems should undergo tests similar to those run by his students. AIs that serve up dangerous answers should be reprogrammed not to share such information. Also, they should not be trained on data that could be useful in creating pathogens in the first place.

The MIT paper has its critics. “I think that we should pay attention to potential harmful uses of AI,” said Gustavo Palacios, a professor of microbiology at New York City’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “But I am skeptical that we should worry about the particular MIT approach.”

Palacios said getting help from DNA synthesis companies is much harder than Esvelt thinks. These companies “are well aware of the potential risks associated with their services and have implemented screening protocols to prevent the synthesis of harmful genetic material,” Palacios said.

He also noted that the AI systems’ suggestion to disguise the DNA sequences would cause changes that would probably prevent the harmful virus from reproducing.

“To comprehend the potential risks associated with LLMs and develop effective nonproliferation measures,” said Palacios, “a more comprehensive, informed, and nuanced analysis is required.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.