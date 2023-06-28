DraftKings drops out of bidding for Australian company’s US unit

DraftKings bowed out of its effort to acquire the US unit of Australian betting firm PointsBet, but succeeded in raising the price for leading bidder Fanatics.

The Boston online gambling company dropped its $195 million bid announced last week after Fanatics, the sports merchandising company, raised its bid to $225 million on Tuesday. Fanatics originally struck a deal with PointsBet in May to buy the unit for $150 million.

PointsBet, which has been seeking to shed its money-losing US subsidiary for months, had given the DraftKings bid a tepid reception, saying its board still recommended the then-lower bid from Fanatics. After DraftKings dropped out, the company said its board “unanimously supports the improved proposal from Fanatics Betting and Gaming, which provides a superior price plus certainty.”