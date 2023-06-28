Head of drug-pricing watchdog group to step down 17 years after founding the Boston nonprofit

Pearson, a doctor with a master’s degree in health policy and management from Harvard University, said Wednesday that he began discussing his departure plans with ICER’s governance board about three years ago. He said he wanted to make sure the organization thrived after he stepped down.

Pearson, 63, will be succeeded as president of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, or ICER, by Sarah K. Emond, its executive vice president and chief operating officer. She joined the organization in 2009 as its third employee. The independent group now has 40 employees and a $10 million budget.

Steven Pearson, who 17 years ago founded a watchdog group in Boston that has wielded growing influence over what some of the world’s biggest drug makers charge for their products, plans to step down as head of the nonprofit on Jan. 1.

Advertisement

“I had certainly been aware that founders sometimes have a reputation for holding on too long,” Pearson said in an interview. “The board and I determined quite a while ago that Sarah was indisputably the right person to take ICER forward.”

After leaving his position as president, he will serve as a paid adviser through the end of 2024.

ICER, which gets 65 percent of its funding from nonprofit foundations, has no regulatory authority and can only offer opinions. Nonetheless, it has made compelling cases that drug firms should charge only what the group says a medicine is worth.

ICER researchers spend about eight months studying how well a drug works and whether it might reduce other health care costs. Then they publicize their findings in the hopes of pressuring companies to set a fair price. That has generated a considerable number of critics, including drug makers, pharmaceutical lobbyists, and patient advocacy groups. Detractors say the institute threatens to stifle innovation and could make medicines unavailable if ICER persuades insurers to limit coverage.

Advertisement

Emond, 46, said she has “incredible shoes to fill” but has benefited from working closely with Pearson for 14 years. She said she has no plans to change ICER’s mission and wants to make sure the organization remains nimble enough to assess the value of groundbreaking treatments, including one-time gene therapies that have emerged as a new class of approved drugs and typically cost $1 million or more per patient.

“I feel ready for this,” she said.

A San Diego native, Pearson earned his medical degree at the University of California San Francisco and completed his residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Like many Americans, he grew increasingly concerned about dizzying drug prices and a lack of what he considered objective information on whether medicines were worth their prices.

Starting in 2004, he spent a year at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, a government agency in the United Kingdom that approves drugs and decides what they should cost. He also served as an adviser to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President George W. Bush.

ICER initially focused on the clinical value and cost effectiveness of medical technology, such as robotic surgery for prostate cancer. It turned to drugs in 2014 soon after the Food and Drug Administration approved Sovaldi, Gilead Sciences’ blockbuster cure for hepatitis C. Although remarkably effective, Sovaldi ignited a firestorm because of its list price of $1,000 per pill — a total of $84,000 for a course of treatment. That prompted ICER to scrutinize dozens of other medicines to gauge a reasonable cost.

Advertisement

In one of its most stinging evaluations, ICER in 2021 concluded that Aduhelm, Biogen’s controversial newly approved drug for early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, was 85 to 95 percent overpriced at $56,000 a year per patient. Given the modest benefits and serious risks of the drug, ICER said, it should have been price at $3,000 to $8,400 a year.

Biogen eventually cut the cost of Aduhelm in half. But doctors and hospitals balked at prescribing the drug — and public and private insurers declined to cover it for most patients — making it a major commercial flop for the Cambridge company.

ICER has sometimes said that drugs could be far more expensive than Aduhelm and be worth it.

In April, the organization said that two gene-based therapies that may be approved by the end of the year for sickle cell disease could sell for nearly $2 million and be a fair value, given the cumulative costs of treating sickle cell over a lifetime and the benefits the new approaches would bring to patients and families. (One of the treatments was developed by Bluebird Bio of Somerville; the other came from a partnership of Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Switzerland-based CRISPR Therapeutics, most of whose employees work in Massachusetts.)

“That’s been a core part of our message, which is that value doesn’t mean every high-priced drug is too expensive,” Pearson said. “It does mean that when we talk about value, it’s not just about the blunt costs.”

Advertisement

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.