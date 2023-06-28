More Black and Latino homebuyers in Greater Boston, but racial homeownership gap remains stark

But disparities, particularly in wealthier communities and areas that saw so-called redlining in the mid 20th Century, persist, and in some cases have worsened, the report from the Partnership for Financial Equity and the Woodstock Institute, “Mortgage Lending Matters,” found.

Roughly 4,900 Black households and 8,700 Latino households signed for home loans in 2021, both record-high shares of home-purchase mortgages issued statewide that year. And for the first time, Black and Latino residents received close to the same percentage of home loans as their share of the state population.

Black and Latino Massachusetts residents received more home mortgage loans in 2021 than anytime over the last three decades, according to a new report examining lending in the state, a sign that efforts to expand homeownership opportunities have worked in at least some capacity.

Advertisement

“That all-time high in loans to Black and Latino residents is the result of decades of work to undo the racial homeownership gap,” said Tom Callahan, executive director of the Partnership for Financial Equity, a banking group that advocates for policy to end the racial wealth gap. “But the reality is that we are still far from where we need to be, especially in Boston.”

That trend may well have accelerated in 2022, a year in which mortgage rates more than doubled, making homebuying even more expensive. When interest rates rise, said Callahan, fewer Black and Latino residents are able to afford the monthly payments necessary for a mortgage, deepening that homeownership gap. Black and Latino borrowers were already increasingly moving outside of Boston to Gateway Cities in 2022 for cheaper prices, and the rise in mortgage rates may have compelled more residents to make that shift.

Comprehensive lending data for 2022 is not yet available.

Almost nowhere in the state are the lending disparities starker than in Boston, a city that was carved apart by redlining, the practice by which banks and the federal government refused to lend in some neighborhoods largely due to their racial makeup. In 2021, Black residents received just 7 percent of the mortgages that were issued in Boston, the report found, despite comprising 23 percent of the city’s population. There were no mortgages written for Black residents in Allston and Back Bay, and they received less than one percent of mortgages in Charlestown, the Seaport, and South Boston. Only in Mattapan — which is 74 percent Black — did Black borrowers receive more than one-third of all mortgages issued.

Advertisement

The case was similar for Latino buyers. Even in East Boston, a neighborhood which is 57 percent Latino, Latino borrowers received less than 12 percent of home loans, according to the report.

White residents, on the other hand, accounted for 3,192 of the home loans signed that year in Boston, or 71.2 percent, even though they only represent about 44.5 percent of the city’s population.

Those figures, said Callahan, indicate the scale of Boston’s racial homeownership gap, which has widened over the last decade as home prices have risen and supply stagnated. While more Black and Latino residents received home loans here in 2021 than in previous years, a trend partially attributable to demographic shifts and new homeownership programs, they are also struggling disproportionately with high home prices, which are particularly out of reach in Boston.

“We’re making strides on this issue,” said Callahan. “But when you have a housing crisis like we do in Boston, it makes it even harder for Black residents to buy a home because they historically haven’t had the same wealth-building tools as our white residents.”

Advertisement

Only in Gateway Cities like Lawrence and Brockton are residents of color receiving a more significant share of mortgages. Black and Latino purchasers received a combined 43 percent of those loans in Gateway Cities in 2021.

That’s a good thing, said Callahan, but it also means that residents of color, while fleeing pricey Boston, are becoming increasingly concentrated in areas where home prices are cheaper, deepening demographic rifts across the state.

Undoing those trends, the report found, would require banks and other lenders to enforce fair housing and fair lending laws, as well as loosening local zoning rules so that more homes at every level of affordability can be constructed.

“Every tool in the toolbox needs to be deployed to narrow the racial homeownership gap,” the report reads. “All of this will take more investment of public dollars, more fair lending testing, greater diversity in hiring, and more intentionality up and down the homeownership process from real estate agents, lenders, insurers, appraisers, public officials and everyone involved in turning a renter into a homeowner.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.